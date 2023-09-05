Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday, September 6th at 4pm with Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Bright Horizons Executives, and the Newton Police Department

September 5, 2023 - The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children is opening a Bright Space at the Newton Police Department Headquarters, 1321 Washington St., Newton, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 4pm. The Bright Horizons Foundation partners with non-profits to create Bright Spaces, the signature program of the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, to provide engaging environments for play that are cheerful, inviting, safe, and fun, for the children in their care. The Bright Horizons Foundation has created over 300 Bright Spaces in the United States.

Bright Horizons, headquartered on Wells Avenue in Newton, is strongly committed to a partnership with the City of Newton. Bright Spaces are customized based on the needs of the organization. This Bright Space will be a positive place to help those children facing a crisis or trauma. The space will be geared toward children ages 4-10 and include a variety of toys, child-sized table and chairs, a cozy rug, and books. A cart was also donated so the staff can easily bring in things such as a children's tablet and art supplies.

Joining Chief John Carmichael and members of the Newton Police Department to open the Bright Space will be Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer, Chief Operating Officer Mary Lou Burke Afonso, Bright Horizons Foundation President Yvonne Lynch along with additional Bright Horizons home office employees.

"Bright Horizons was founded on the proposition of serving the children of working families and it is part of our mission to also support the communities where we live and work. As part of the Newton community, Bright Horizons is honored to continue our partnership with Chief Carmichael and the Newton Police Department. We look to strengthen our connection to the community by supporting Newton area families and children in need with the opening of this warm and inviting Bright Space," stated Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer.

This Bright Space follows an earlier project where Bright Horizons' home office team created and donated duffel bags filled with toys, coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals to the Newton Police for children in need.

"Bright Horizons is a world leader in caring for youngsters," said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. "I'm so grateful they are bringing their expertise to Newton Police Headquarters, partnering with the Newton Police Department in support of our mission to serve our community with care and empathy."



