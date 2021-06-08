Log in
    BFAM   US1091941005

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

(BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family : Latest Investor Presentation

06/08/2021 | 09:23am EDT
Investor Presentation

Q1 2021

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and made pursuant to, the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and generally contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "targets" or "anticipates" or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding future economic performance, guidance, operating targets, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies, expectations and objectives of management, growth drivers, cross-selling opportunities, center expansion, interest rates, our international opportunities, overhead spending and capital expenditures, back up business projections, debt covenants, center openings and closings, short- and long-term forecasts, the effects and impact of COVID-19 on the business, revenue and operations, and the impact and availability of government supports.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.'s (the "Company") control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 virus and its global and economic impact as well as its impact on us; required school and business closures and changes in government regulations and mandates; changes in the global economy, including as a result of the pandemic; developments in the persistence and treatment of COVID-19 and the adoption, delivery and effectiveness of vaccines; changes in the demand for child care, other dependent care services and other workplace solutions; the availability or lack of government supports; variation in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in return to work protocols; our ability to hire and retain teachers; our ability to pass on our increased costs; changes in our relationships with employer sponsors; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our substantial indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; litigation risk; possible breaches in data security; our ability to maintain our reputation and brand; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 1, 2021, under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. There can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. business and its performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures are provided in our SEC filings.

© 2021 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

2

A Family of Solutions at Work

FULL SERVICE

Customized child care and early education centers at or near the work site

  • 1,015 Centers
  • ~114,000 Capacity
  • 68% of Revenue

Notes: LTM as of 03/31/2021

© 2021 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

BACK-UP

Family support services for dependents of all ages, meeting short-term and long-term needs

  • 10.0M+ Lives Covered
  • 1,000+ Clients
  • 26% of Revenue

ED ADVISORY

Advisory services for adult learners and prospective college students. Manage employer tuition assistance programs for cost efficiency and loan repayment programs

  • ~$1B of Tuition Managed for Ed Assist clients
  • 3M Employees covered by College Advising services
  • 6% of Revenue

3

Bright Horizons At A Glance

BY THE NUMBERS

$1,400

$189

13.5%

1,015

MM

MM

SALES

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED

CENTERS

EBITDA

EBITDA MARGIN

GLOBALLY

HIGHLIGHTS

20+ years of sales growth and margin expansion

Long-term contracts with blue chip customers that co-fund capital investment 95% employer-sponsored center client retention

New lines of business + international presence expand the growth opportunity Premier brand with focus on quality through all aspects of service experience

Note: LTM as of 3/31/21.

© 2021 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

1,300+ 27,000+

CLIENTS EMPLOYEES SERVED

GLOBALLY

We have been named

A Great Place to Work

around the Globe!

20x Recipient

2x Recipient

UK 2021

Netherlands2020

16x Recipient

7x Recipient

4

Diversified Blue Chip Base

Customer End Markets

Representative Clients

(FYE '20 - All Segments)

>1,300 Client Relationships

Largest Customer ~ 2% of Revenue

>190 of Fortune 500

Top 10 Customers ~ 10% of Revenue

Notes: Industry allocations based on client revenues only.

© 2021 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
