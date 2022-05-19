Log in
05/09 GREAT REALIZATION : Parents Are Overworked and Leaving Jobs That Don't Support Them
BU
05/06 BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05 Healthcare Employers Commit to Education Benefits to Retain Workers and Strengthen Talent Pipeline
BU
Bright Horizons Named as One of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2022

05/19/2022 | 04:37pm EDT

05/19/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
For the eighth consecutive year, Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workplace education services, has been named one of The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the ‘Top Workplaces’ in Colorado,” said Bright Horizons Chief People and Inclusion Officer Felicia Robinson. “This recognition reflects a work environment that allows our employees to unleash their passion and make a difference in the lives of the children, communities, and clients we serve every day.”

Bright Horizons has more than 650 employees in the state of Colorado across its early education and child care centers as well as a Home Office which includes a customer contact center. Bright Horizons offers careers that make a lasting impact on the lives of children and all lifelong learners. The Horizons Teacher Degree Program, which is exclusive to Bright Horizons employees, offers teachers and center staff the opportunity to receive an associates and bachelor’s degree in early childhood education for free with no out-of-pocket costs.

The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces list features 150 organizations with 50 or more employees in Colorado. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

To learn more about the Top Workplaces list and Energage, LLC., please visit here.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workplace education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.


All news about BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.
05/09 GREAT REALIZATION : Parents Are Overworked and Leaving Jobs That Don't Support Them
BU
05/06BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
05/05 Healthcare Employers Commit to Education Benefits to Retain Workers and Strengthen Talent Pipeline
BU
05/04 Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $91 From $109
MT
05/04 Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $130 From $155, Reiterates Overweight
MT
05/03 TRANSCRIPT : Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03 BRIGHT HORIZONS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03 Bright Horizons to Acquire Only About Children, Premier Child Care and Early Education Provider in Australia
BU
05/03 Earnings Flash (BFAM) BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS Reports Q1 Revenue $460.4M, vs. Street Est of $450.8M
MT
05/03 Earnings Flash (BFAM) BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS Posts Q1 EPS $0.47, vs. Street Est of $0.43
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 045 M - -
Net income 2022 144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 832 M 4 832 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 25 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Howard Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth J. Boland Chief Financial Officer
David H. Lissy Non-Executive Chairman
Eric R. Lindgren Chief Information Officer
Mary Burke Afonso COO-North America Center Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-35.38%4 832
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED3.60%678
POPPINS CORPORATION-32.69%150
EVOLVE EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-8.64%75
MAYFIELD CHILDCARE LIMITED14.72%59
GLOBAL KIDS COMPANY CORP.-18.06%49