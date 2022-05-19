Bright Horizons Named as One of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2022

For the eighth consecutive year, Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workplace education services, has been named one of The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the ‘Top Workplaces’ in Colorado,” said Bright Horizons Chief People and Inclusion Officer Felicia Robinson. “This recognition reflects a work environment that allows our employees to unleash their passion and make a difference in the lives of the children, communities, and clients we serve every day.”

Bright Horizons has more than 650 employees in the state of Colorado across its early education and child care centers as well as a Home Office which includes a customer contact center. Bright Horizons offers careers that make a lasting impact on the lives of children and all lifelong learners. The Horizons Teacher Degree Program, which is exclusive to Bright Horizons employees, offers teachers and center staff the opportunity to receive an associates and bachelor’s degree in early childhood education for free with no out-of-pocket costs.

The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces list features 150 organizations with 50 or more employees in Colorado. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workplace education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

