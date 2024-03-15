1. Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2024/03/14

2. Shareholders meeting date: 2024/06/12

3. Shareholders meeting location: 1F, No.15, Heping Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City

4. Shareholders' meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders' meeting/ hybrid shareholders' meeting / virtual-only shareholders' meeting): physical shareholders' meeting

5. Cause for convening the meeting

(1) Reported matters:

(a) The 2023 Business Report.

(b) The Audit Committee Review Report on the 2023 Financial Statements.

(c) The 2023 distribution of remuneration to employees and directors

(d) Report on Cash Dividends of Earnings for 2023.

6. Cause for convening the meeting

(2) Acknowledged matters:

(a) The proposal of 2023 Business Report and financial statements.

(b) The 2023 proposed profit distribution

7. Cause for convening the meeting (3) Matters for Discussion: N/A

8. Cause for convening the meeting (4) Election matters: N/A

9. Cause for convening the meeting (5) Other Proposals: N/A

10. Cause for convening the meeting (6) Extemporary Motions: N/A

11. Book closure starting date: 2024/04/14

12. Book closure ending date: 2024/06/12

13. Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1) The time frame for the acceptance of proposed resolutions will start from 2024/3/29 to 2024/4/8. All submissions must be addressed in written format to Bright LED Electronics Corporation. (3F, No.19, Heping Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

(2) Shareholders may exercise their voting rights through the STOCKVOTE platform of Taiwan Securities Central Depository Co., Ltd. (http://www.stockvote.com.tw) during the period from 2024/5/13 to 2024/6/9.