Bright LED Electronics : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approval of 2021 Financial Statements

Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/17
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,532,086
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):439,572
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):158,518
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):304,202
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):252,796
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):249,233
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.45
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,665,160
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):636,462
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,906,254
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None