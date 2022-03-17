Log in
BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP.

Bright LED Electronics : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approval of 2021 Financial Statements

03/17/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 18:40:59
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution
on approval of 2021 Financial Statements
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/17
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,532,086
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):439,572
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):158,518
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):304,202
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):252,796
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):249,233
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.45
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,665,160
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):636,462
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,906,254
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Bright Led Electronics Corp. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP.
06:51aBRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS : Modify the information of the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06:51aBRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approval of ..
PU
06:51aBRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS : Resolution of dividend distribution
PU
2021Bright LED Electronics Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approval of 2021 Q3 Financial Stat..
PU
2021BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS : Correction of notes on exposure of funds lending to others in 202..
PU
2021Bright Led Electronics Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS : The company's trading of securities have reached the standard, th..
PU
2021BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS : Board of Directors' resolution on 2021 Shareholders' meeting conv..
PU
2021Bright LED Electronics Corp. Announces Cash Dividend Payable on July 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 533 M 124 M 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP.
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tsung Jen Liao Chairman & General Manager
Mei Lien Lin Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Hsueh Ho Independent Director
Min Chang Huang Independent Director
Chi Chia Hsieh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP.-21.08%124
MEDIATEK INC.-23.78%50 648
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.52%21 231
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.67%20 065
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED-8.96%12 223
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.94%11 020