Bright LED Electronics : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approval of 2021 Financial Statements

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/17 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,532,086 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):439,572 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):158,518 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):304,202 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):252,796 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):249,233 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.45 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,665,160 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):636,462 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):2,906,254 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None