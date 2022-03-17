Bright LED Electronics : Modify the information of the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: BRIGHT LED ELECTRONICS CORP
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
18:42:10
Subject
Modify the information of the 2022
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/06
3.Shareholders meeting location:1F No. 15, Heping Rd.,
Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(a) The 2021 Business Report.
(b) Supervisors' Review Reports on the 2021 Financial Statements.
(c) The 2021 distribution of remuneration to employees and directors.
(d) Report on Cash Dividends of Earnings for 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(a) The proposal of the 2021 Business Report and financial statements.
(b) The 2021 proposed profit distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(a)Amendment partial articles of the "Articles of Incorporation".
(b)Amendment partial articles of the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'
Meeting".
(c)Amendment partial articles of the "Guidelines Governing Election of
Directors".
(d)Amendment partial articles of the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets".
(e)Amendment partial articles of the " Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees".
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:Re-election of directors
(including independent directors) of the company
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Lifting the non-compete
restriction on new directors.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/08
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/06
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The time frame for the acceptance of proposed resolutions will start from
2022/3/22 to 2022/4/1. All submissions must be addressed in written format
to Bright LED Electronics Corporation.(3F, No.19, Heping Rd., Banqiao Dist.,
New Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
(2) Shareholders may exercise their voting rights through the STOCKVOTE
platform of Taiwan Securities Central Depository Co., Ltd.
(http://www.stockvote.com.tw) during the period from 2022/5/7 to 2022/6/3.
Bright Led Electronics Corp. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.