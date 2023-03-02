Bright Minds Biosciences : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :February 15, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :February 15, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :February 15, 2023
Meeting Date :March 24, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) :Vancouver BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial HoldersNo
NAA for Registered HoldersNo
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON CLASS
10919W108
CA10919W1086
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES INC.
