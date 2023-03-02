Advanced search
    DRUG   CA10919W1086

BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES INC.

(DRUG)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:25:00 2023-03-02 am EST
0.8000 CAD   -2.44%
Bright Minds Biosciences : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/02/2023 | 02:42pm EST
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :February 15, 2023

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :February 15, 2023

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :February 15, 2023

Meeting Date :March 24, 2023

Meeting Location (if available) :Vancouver BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial HoldersNo

NAA for Registered HoldersNo

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON CLASS

10919W108

CA10919W1086

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES INC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
