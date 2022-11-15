Advanced search
    BEDU   US1091992081

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BEDU)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:51 2022-11-14 pm EST
2.710 USD   +0.37%
06:01aBright Scholar Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Ended August 31, 2022
PR
09/02Bright Scholar Education Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement
MT
08/22Bright Scholar Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PR
Bright Scholar Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Ended August 31, 2022

11/15/2022 | 06:01am EST
FOSHAN, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, on November 29, 2022, after the US market closes.

The earnings press release will be available on the investor relations page at http://ir.brightscholar.com.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications
Email: BEDU.IR@gcm.international

Media Contact:
Email: media@brightscholar.com 
Phone: +86-757-2991-7541

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-schedules-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-ended-august-31-2022-301678150.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
