Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited    1428   KYG1644A1004

BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED

(1428)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'It's a joke': retail investors shocked as China halts Ant Group's IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Mom-and-pop investors who put in bids worth a record $3 trillion in China's Ant group - equivalent to Britain's annual economic output - were stunned after regulators abruptly suspended what would have been the world's largest stock market debut. China blocked the fintech giant's $37 billion listing on Tuesday, thwarting its debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai scheduled for Thursday and dealing a severe blow to the company founded by billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

The suspension followed a Monday meeting between China's financial regulators and Ant executives, including Ma, who were told the company's lucrative online lending business would face tighter scrutiny, sources told Reuters. Retail investors in the two markets - from taxi drivers to students and young professionals - used their savings and borrowed heavily from banks and brokerages for what many saw as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. "I feel like I made a very wrong decision," said 21-year-old Hong Kong resident and Cambridge student, Vincent Tse, who applied for 2,000 shares worth around HK$160,000 ($20,640) which he earned doing a part-time job. "This situation really reveals a deep problem in the Chinese market and shows a lack of experience in holding such a large IPO," Tse said, adding that he would no longer invest in Ant and reinvest in U.S., European or Japanese stock markets.

In China, investors cited the changing business environment as a key factor weighing on Ant's future development with some saying they would still be keen to invest.

"I'd probably invest again just because of the sheer size of the market share Ant Financial has," said a 21-year-old student investor in Beijing who goes by the name Clementine. The unprecedented retail frenzy for Ant's shares was backed by a massive amount of margin lending by financial institutions in mainland China and in Hong Kong, with brokerages in Hong Kong lending billions of dollars. Some banks in Hong Kong offered as much as 30 times leverage at interest rates of between 0.4% and 0.5% for a period of around 10 days, banking industry sources have said.

Ant said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday that it would refund the application money for the Hong Kong leg of the offering without interest over the next couple of days.

Several Hong Kong brokers said they would waive handling fees and interest rates on margin loans for investors who had subscribed for Ant shares. When contacted by Reuters, major lenders HSBC and BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd did not comment.

The brokerages included online challenger, Tencent-backed Futu and Bright Smart Securities, an established broker which lent HK$47 billion on margin.

Bright Smart said in a statement on Wednesday that listed companies should be required to compensate investors in such situations.

Billy Ng, a property manager in his 40s, who subscribed for 20,000 shares on margin financing, said the suspension was political in nature.

As his bank offered low interest of 0.48%, Ng only had to pay HK$1,400 in interest versus around HK$6,000 normally.

Ant apologised to investors for any inconvenience, adding it would give further details on the suspension of its listing and applications for refunds as soon as possible.

"It's a joke on the Chinese stock exchange," said a 37-year-old secretary who wanted to be known only as Olivia, in reference to the Shanghai bourse disqualifying Ant from listing. "If Ant lists again, I'm not sure I'll subscribe again because if its business model changes then it might be less attractive than before," she said, adding that she had been allotted 50 of the 350 shares she applied for.

($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)

(Additional reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms, Alun John, Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Yoyo Chow and Clare Jim


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -8.13% 285.57 Delayed Quote.34.64%
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 4.40% 22.55 End-of-day quote.-16.64%
BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED 1.04% 1.94 End-of-day quote.38.57%
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.47% 29.7 Delayed Quote.187.79%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -4.32% 334.85 Delayed Quote.-41.40%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.58% 598 End-of-day quote.59.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED
03:52a'IT'S A JOKE' : retail investors shocked as China halts Ant Group's IPO
RE
10/23HK brokers ready war chest for mom-and-pop bidding frenzy in Ant's mega IPO
RE
08/20BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Poll results of annual general meeting held ..
PU
08/17BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Clarification announcement
PU
08/12BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Precautionary measures for the annual genera..
PU
06/17BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIE : annual earnings release
2019BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notificat..
PU
2019BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Elec..
PU
2019BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders -..
PU
2019BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES MMODITIES : Letter to Shareholders - Notification of Pub..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 471 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2 652 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,17x
Yield 2020 31,8%
Capitalization 3 293 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yik Bun Hui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mow Lum Yip Chairman
Wan Mei Li Chief Financial Officer
Wing Shing Chan Executive Director & Dealing Director
Yun Kong Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED38.57%425
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.84.91%31 349
XP INC.9.92%23 363
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-0.43%22 385
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.09%16 375
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.65%14 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group