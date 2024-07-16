The Group has been adhering to the concept of "Caring about Clients' Needs, Le ading the Industr y " by promoting various offers from time to time to meet the needs of extensive customers. Given that the recent trend of U.S. stock market outstripped other markets and investors were increasingly keen on the investment in U.S. stocks, the Group timely responded to the market needs by substantially reducing the margin interest rate for U.S. stocks to a flat rate of 4.78%. By this act, we hoped that our customers would be more flexible in their use of funds to seize the business opportunities of the investment in U.S. stocks and the investment path of U.S. stocks would not be impeded.

