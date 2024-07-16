Contents
目錄
Corporate Information
公司資料
2
Major Accomplishments
大事記
5
Branch Network
分行網絡
20
Awards
獎項
22
Financial Highlights
財務摘要
24
Chairman's Statement
主席報告
25
Management Discussion and Analysis
管理層討論與分析
38
Biographies of Directors and Senior Management
董事及高級管理層之簡歷
59
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
環境、社會及管治報告
66
Corporate Governance Report
企業管治報告
92
Directors' Report
董事會報告
114
Independent Auditor's Report
獨立核數師報告
133
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
綜合全面收益表
140
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
綜合財務狀況表
141
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
綜合權益變動表
143
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
綜合現金流量表
144
Notes to the Financial Statements
財務報表附註
146
Five-year Financial Summary
五年財務摘要
236
耀才證券金融集團有限公司 | 二零二三 / 二四年年報
1
Corporate Information
公司資料
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
執行董事
Mr. Yip Mow Lum (Chairman)
葉茂林先生（主席）
Mr. Hui Yik Bun (Chief Executive Officer)
許繹彬先生（行政總裁）
Mr. Chan Wing Shing, Wilson
陳永誠先生
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE
獨立非執行董事
DIRECTORS
Mr. Yu Yun Kong
余韌剛先生
Mr. Szeto Wai Sun
司徒維新先生
Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph
凌國輝先生
Ms. Wong Ting Ting, Priscilla (Appointed on 3 April 2023)
黃婷婷小姐（於二零二三年四月三日委任）
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
授權代表
Mr. Hui Yik Bun
許繹彬先生
Mr. Chan Wing Shing, Wilson
陳永誠先生
COMPANY SECRETARY
公司秘書
Mr. Chan Kwan Pak
陳筠栢先生
MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
審核委員會成員
Mr. Yu Yun Kong (Chairman)
余韌剛先生（主席）
Mr. Szeto Wai Sun
司徒維新先生
Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph
凌國輝先生
Ms. Wong Ting Ting, Priscilla (Appointed on 3 April 2023)
黃婷婷小姐（於二零二三年四月三日委任）
MEMBERS OF REMUNERATION
薪酬委員會成員
COMMITTEE
Mr. Yu Yun Kong (Chairman)
余韌剛先生（主席）
Mr. Yip Mow Lum
葉茂林先生
Mr. Szeto Wai Sun
司徒維新先生
Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph
凌國輝先生
Ms. Wong Ting Ting, Priscilla (Appointed on 3 April 2023)
黃婷婷小姐（於二零二三年四月三日委任）
MEMBERS OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE
提名委員會成員
Mr. Yip Mow Lum (Chairman)
葉茂林先生（主席）
Mr. Yu Yun Kong
余韌剛先生
Mr. Szeto Wai Sun
司徒維新先生
Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph
凌國輝先生
Ms. Wong Ting Ting, Priscilla (Appointed on 3 April 2023)
黃婷婷小姐（於二零二三年四月三日委任）
2
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited | Annual Report 2023/24
Corporate Information
公司資料
MEMBERS OF RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Mr. Yu Yun Kong (Chairman) Mr. Yip Mow Lum
Mr. Hui Yik Bun Mr. Szeto Wai Sun
Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph
Ms. Wong Ting Ting, Priscilla (Appointed on 3 April 2023)
MEMBERS OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
Mr. Hui Yik Bun (Chairman) Mr. Yu Yun Kong
Mr. Szeto Wai Sun
Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph
Ms. Wong Ting Ting, Priscilla (Appointed on 3 April 2023) Ms. Li Wan Mei
REGISTERED OFFICE
P.O. Box 31119
Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way
802 West Bay Road
Grand Cayman
KY1-1205
Cayman Islands
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS
10th Floor and 23rd Floor, Wing On House 71 Des Voeux Road Central
Central, Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Appleby Global Services (Cayman) Limited
71 Fort Street, PO Box 500
George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1106
Cayman Islands
風險管理委員會成員
余韌剛先生（主席） 葉茂林先生
許繹彬先生 司徒維新先生 凌國輝先生
黃婷婷小姐（於二零二三年四月三日委任）
環境、社會及管治委員會成員
許繹彬先生（主席） 余韌剛先生
司徒維新先生 凌國輝先生
黃婷婷小姐（於二零二三年四月三日委任） 李韻媚小姐
註冊辦事處
P.O. Box 31119
Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way
802 West Bay Road
Grand Cayman
KY1-1205
Cayman Islands
總辦事處及主要營業地點
香港中環
德輔道中71號
永安集團大廈10樓及23樓
主要股份過戶登記處
Appleby Global Services (Cayman) Limited
71 Fort Street, PO Box 500
George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1106
Cayman Islands
耀才證券金融集團有限公司 | 二零二三 / 二四年年報
3
Corporate Information
公司資料
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
香港股份過戶登記分處
Tricor Investor Services Limited
卓佳證券登記有限公司
17th Floor Far East Finance Centre
香港
No. 16 Harcourt Road
夏慤道16號
Hong Kong
遠東金融中心17樓
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
主要往來銀行
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
中國銀行（香港）有限公司
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch
交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行
Bank of Shanghai (Hong Kong) Limited
上海銀行（香港）有限公司
China CITIC Bank International Limited
中信銀行（國際）有限公司
China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited
中國建設銀行（亞洲）股份有限公司
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
招商銀行股份有限公司香港分行
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
中國民生銀行股份有限公司香港分行
Chong Hing Bank Limited
創興銀行有限公司
CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited
招商永隆銀行有限公司
Dah Sing Bank, Limited
大新銀行有限公司
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
星展銀行（香港）有限公司
Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
富邦銀行（香港）有限公司
Hang Seng Bank Limited
恒生銀行有限公司
Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited Hong Kong Branch
華夏銀行股份有公司香港分行
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司
OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
華僑銀行（香港）有限公司
Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited
上海商業銀行有限公司
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
東亞銀行有限公司
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
香港上海滙豐銀行有限公司
AUDITOR
核數師
KPMG
畢馬威會計師事務所
Certified Public Accountants
執業會計師
Public Interest Entity Auditor registered in accordance with the
按照會計及財務匯報局條例註冊之公眾利益實體
Accounting and Financial Reporting Council Ordinance
核數師
WEBSITE
網站
https://www.bsgroup.com.hk
https://www.bsgroup.com.hk
4
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited | Annual Report 2023/24
Major Accomplishments
大事記
2023
二零二三年
April 4月
- The Group has always been committed to charity and has been a strong supporter of the large-scale charity cycling event "Cycle for Millions 2023". Mr. Raymond Wong, the senior advisor of the Group, led all staff of the Group to actively participate in the event, helping to boost the strength of charitable events. The cycling team of Bright Smart set off from Tsing Sha Highway, crossing the Stonecutters Bridge and the Nam Wan Tunnel, which combined sports with charity and contributed to the charity with practical action.
本集團一直心繫慈善，鼎力支持大型慈善單 車活動「單車百萬行2023」。高級顧問黃健財 先生於活動當日親率本集團一眾員工積極參 與，為慈善活動加油助力。耀才單車隊一同 踏上青沙公路，穿越昂船洲大橋與南灣隧 道，寓運動於慈善，身體力行，共襄善舉。
The cycling team of Bright Smart was ready to set off from Tsing Sha Highway to support the charity event.
耀才單車隊整裝待發，準備一同踏上青沙公路，為慈善 活動加油助力。
Group photo of the charity cycling event "Cycle for Millions 2023"
慈善單車活動「單車百萬行2023」團體合照。
耀才證券金融集團有限公司 | 二零二三 / 二四年年報
5
Major Accomplishments
大事記
April 4月
- The Group has been adhering to the concept of "Caring about Clients' Needs, Le ading the Industr y " by promoting various offers from time to time to meet the needs of extensive customers. Given that the recent trend of U.S. stock market outstripped other markets and investors were increasingly keen on the investment in U.S. stocks, the Group timely responded to the market needs by substantially reducing the margin interest rate for U.S. stocks to a flat rate of 4.78%. By this act, we hoped that our customers would be more flexible in their use of funds to seize the business opportunities of the investment in U.S. stocks and the investment path of U.S. stocks would not be impeded.
本集團一直秉承「想客所想，走在最前」的理 念，不時推出各種優惠，滿足廣大客戶的需 求。鑑於近期美股走勢優於其他市場，且 投資者對美股投資日趨熾熱，本集團適時回 應市場所需，將美股孖展利率大幅調低至一 口價4.78%。藉此冀望客戶能更靈活運用資 金，把握投資美股商機，讓美股投資之路 暢通無阻。
Advantages for Bright Smart clients trading U.S. stocks, including:
- Holding a stock account, allowing them to buy U.S. stocks without opening additional account;
- Commission of only US$0.008 per share for trading of U.S. stocks;
- Lifetime waiver of platform charge;
- Enjoying real-time quotes of U.S. stocks;
- Obtaining 24-hour eDDA service from Bright Smart, allowing them to deposit money and trade stock products anytime
6
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited | Annual Report 2023/24
Major Accomplishments
大事記
May
5月
- The "Win HK$1 million worth of gold for guessing Hang Seng Index Closing Points right (估中恒指贏100萬黃金)" event held by the Group has always been popular in the public. The fifth round of battle was very fierce. The winner was still entitled to a consolation prize ( 安慰獎) of HK$30,000 worth of gold, although he missed the HK$1 million worth of gold. The Group held a grand award ceremony to the winner by presenting him with a pure gold shield.
本集團舉辦「估中恒指贏100萬黃金」活動一 向深受歡迎，第五回合戰況十分激烈，得 獎者雖與百萬黃金擦身而過，但仍可獲得 3萬元黃金「安慰獎」。本集團舉行隆重頒獎 典禮，為得獎者送出千足純金金盾，祝賀得 獎者。
Mr. Chan Wai Ming (first from left), senior manager of Sales and Customers Department, Mr. Hui Yik Bun (second from left), Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Chik Yiu Fai, Stanley (first from right), Head of the Research Department of the Group presented award to the winner.
本集團銷售部高級經理陳偉明先生（左一）、執行董事兼 行政總裁許繹彬先生（左二）及研究部總監植耀輝先生（右 一）頒獎予得獎者。
Mr. Hui Yik Bun (first from left) and the host of ceremony, Mr. Choi Hong Nin, Michael (first from right) asked the winner about his winning tips at the press conference.
許繹彬先生（左一）及大會主持人蔡康年先生（右一）於記 者會上請教得獎者的獲獎秘訣。
耀才證券金融集團有限公司 | 二零二三 / 二四年年報
7
Major Accomplishments
大事記
June
6月
- T he G roup wa s inv ite d by Chic ago Mercantile Exchange (the "CME"), the famous American mercantile exchange to co-organisea large-scaleinvestment seminar "2023 Global Investment Summit (《2023環 球 投 資 高 峰 會》)" where the representatives from CME led a group of renowned experts, including Mr. Hui Yik Bun, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Mr. Chik Yiu Fai, Stanley, Head of the Research Department, Mr. Tam Ka Hong, Pierce, guest lecturer of CME, Mr. Jasper Lo, guest lecturer of CME, and Dr. Jacinto M L Tong, the vice chairman and chief executive officer of Gale Well Group,
to provide insights into the investment products, such as Hong Kong stocks, foreign exchange, futures, foreign real estate market and ETF. This investment s e m in a r at trac te d m o re th a n 1,0 0 0 participants and the atmosphere was lively. Participants have benefited greatly from the seminar and actively asked questions about the content shared by the guest speakers.
本集團獲美國著名商品交易所芝加哥交易
所(CME)（簡稱「芝 商所」邀 請），共同主 辦 《2023環球投資高峰會》大型投資講座，與 芝商所代表率領一眾名家，包括本集團執 行董事兼行政總裁許繹彬先生、研究部總 監植耀輝先生、芝商所客席講師譚家康先 生、芝商所客席講師盧楚仁先生及紀惠集 團副主席及行政總裁湯文亮博士等名家，深 入剖析港股、外匯、期貨、外國樓市、ETF 等投資產品。是次投資講座吸引近逾千人 報名參加，現場氣氛熱烈，參加者均獲益 良多，並對嘉賓分享的內容踴躍發問。
The seminar was well received and attracted more than 1,000 participants and the meeting room was packed. 是次講座反應熱烈，吸引逾千人報名參加，現場座無虛 席。
A host of renowned economists supported the "2023 Global Investment Summit (《2023環球 投資高峰會》)" investment seminar and shared their investment secrets in different areas.
一眾經濟名家鼎力支持《2023環球投資高峰會》投資講座，
分享不同範疇的投資秘笈。
8
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited | Annual Report 2023/24
Major Accomplishments
大事記
June
6月
- With fully reopening of the border between Mainland China and Hong Kong, the number of non-local residents visiting the branches has more than doubled compared with that before the reopening of the border, and the demands for account opening, enquiry and various services have increased rapidly. Currently, in addition to the fact that all of the Group's
branches have been in operation on Saturday, the Group also operates four branches (Wanchai Branch, Kowloon Headquarters, Mongkok Branch and Sheung Shui Branch) for seven days a week to provide a warm and friendly service with high quality to its visiting customers.
中港兩地全面通關後，到訪分行的非本地居民較通關前升超過1倍以上，對開戶、查詢及各項服 務需求都急速上升。本集團除現階段所有分行於星期六已經投入服務外，旗下4家分行（灣仔、 九龍總辦事處、旺角及上水分行）亦實施一星期7天營業，務求為到訪客戶提供貼心貼身的優質 服務。
耀才證券金融集團有限公司 | 二零二三 / 二四年年報
9
