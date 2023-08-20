Brightcom Group Limited is an India-based company, which offers digital marketing solutions to businesses, agencies and online publishers worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Marketing and Software Development. The Company connects advertisers with their audience through digital media. The Company's clients include blue-chip advertisers, such as Airtel, British Airways, Coca-Cola, Hyundai Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC, ING, Lenovo, LIC, Maruti Suzuki, MTV, P&G, Qatar Airways, Samsung, Viacom, Sony, Star India, Vodafone, Titan, and Unilever. Its publishers include Facebook, LinkedIn, MSN, Twitter, and Yahoo. The Company works with agencies, such as Havas Digital, JWT, Mediacom, Mindshare, Neo@Ogilvy, Ogilvy One, OMD, Satchi&Satchi, TBWA, and ZenithOptiMedia.