Equities 532368 INE425B01027
|End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.26 INR
|+1.53%
|+5.43%
|-14.08%
|Aug. 14
|Brightcom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 02
|Brightcom Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
|CI
Transcript : Brightcom Group Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 20, 2023
Today at 06:30 am
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Pelshia, moderator for the...
Brightcom Group Limited is an India-based company, which offers digital marketing solutions to businesses, agencies and online publishers worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Marketing and Software Development. The Company connects advertisers with their audience through digital media. The Company's clients include blue-chip advertisers, such as Airtel, British Airways, Coca-Cola, Hyundai Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC, ING, Lenovo, LIC, Maruti Suzuki, MTV, P&G, Qatar Airways, Samsung, Viacom, Sony, Star India, Vodafone, Titan, and Unilever. Its publishers include Facebook, LinkedIn, MSN, Twitter, and Yahoo. The Company works with agencies, such as Havas Digital, JWT, Mediacom, Mindshare, Neo@Ogilvy, Ogilvy One, OMD, Satchi&Satchi, TBWA, and ZenithOptiMedia.
SectorAdvertising & Marketing
Calendar
06:30am - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-14.08%
|617 M $
|+0.97%
|619 M $
|-17.23%
|599 M $
|0.00%
|591 M $
|+36.64%
|664 M $
|+15.99%
|569 M $
|-6.30%
|668 M $
|-51.14%
|674 M $
|-30.83%
|548 M $
|-35.25%
|537 M $