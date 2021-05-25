BRIGHTCOVE : ENABLES COMPANIES TO SEAMLESSLY DELIVER VIDEO CONTENT INTO CHINA

World's most populous market is now open to videos from retailers and corporate communicators around the globe via Brightcove's China Delivery feature

BOSTON, MAY 25, 2021 - Global companies that need to train employees or sell to consumers in China have long been hindered by restrictions placed on video. Some companies have suffered video loading or analytics failures; others have been blacklisted for lack of an in-country domain and license.

Brightcove® Inc., the global leader in video for business, today solved this problem by establishing a partnership with global e-commerce giant Alibaba, which is headquartered in the country. The partnership creates the Brightcove China Delivery via Alibaba Cloud solution and makes Brightcove the first video provider to enable on-demand video streaming into the nation.

'Strategically, we need to have a robust, video-forward eCommerce site in China,' said Matteo Cassarino, Chief Digital Officer, Graff, a multinational jeweler based in London. 'Graff jewelry is exceedingly precious, and we want our buyers to be able to fully appreciate the beauty of our products, which is not possible with a static image. Brightcove has been a longtime partner and its recent platform enhancements provide us the ability to have a reliable video commerce strategy in China, from a single location, that scales to fit our growing needs.'

'Clear, consistent and timely communication has never been more critical than over this past year,' said Uwe Gobbers, Senior Manager Communication Infrastructure & Technology at Voith Group, a global technology company that sets standards in the markets of energy, oil & gas, paper, raw materials, and transport & automotive. 'As a multinational corporation with employees and customers around the world, Brightcove's recent China Delivery solution now enables us to have a global video first communication strategy.'

China will host a projected $US2.8 trillion in e-commerce this year, and corporate communications divisions will continue to engage employees with more video. Brightcove China Delivery via Alibaba Cloud enables customers to execute a single video distribution strategy worldwide. As they do for other countries, Brightcove content owners can use a simple checkbox interface to start distributing video in China and analyze its performance.

'As retailers and enterprises with global reach continue to expand and evolve, many must effectively conduct business in China, and a large portion of that business today depends on video,' said Jim Lundy, CEO, Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. 'Brightcove is meeting the need for reliable delivery of video on a truly global basis, a growing need for multinational entities and global brands.'

'We're pleased to finally enable customers to stream video within China,' said Namita Dhallan, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. 'No longer is there a separate, complex, and disappointing process for attempting video-driven business in China. We are opening the country for business for our customers securely and reliably.'

