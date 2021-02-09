Log in
BRIGHTCOVE INC.

(BCOV)
Brightcove : Expands Its Unmatched, End-to-End Video Platform With the Launch of Cloud Playout

02/09/2021 | 09:07am EST
The Leader in Video for Business Continues to Deliver New Innovations and Value for Customers such as AMC, BookMyShow, and SXSW

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced the launch of Brightcove Cloud Playout, a new feature that enhances Brightcove’s end-to-end video platform and makes it one of the few online video providers to offer this capability. Brightcove helps propel businesses forward through video, offering a complete video ecosystem with cutting edge technology, tools, incomparable knowledge, and customer support. The launch of Cloud Playout strengthens Brightcove’s Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award-winning offerings by enabling customers to save even more time and money by consolidating all video needs on a single platform.

Brightcove Cloud Playout is a brand new feature of Brightcove Video Cloud that enables content owners and organizations to quickly and seamlessly program a scheduled playout of both on-demand video assets and live footage or events into a single stream. This provides a broadcast-grade “live TV” experience that leverages pre-recorded content to increase audience engagement and create new revenue opportunities. Customers also benefit from a highly streamlined workflow, as every possible video need is met within Brightcove’s singular all-inclusive platform.

Early adopters of this capability include long-time Brightcove client AMC, as well as global entertainment destination BookMyShow, and more. In March 2021, SXSW Online will be the first Brightcove customer to utilize Cloud Playout for its conference and festivals.

“Horror genre enthusiasts are die-hard fans, and with COVID-19 impacting Halloween celebrations we decided to host ShudderFest, a simulive 24-hour event just for them," said Mike Zagari, EP of ShudderFest. "With Brightcove's Cloud Playout, we were able to quickly pull together our content lineup and save time on our video workflows, as well as reach our global fan base by easily looping the event for every time zone around the world."

"As the ubiquitous platform for all things entertainment, BookMyShow offers several live event formats across music, comedy, theatricals performances and much more with the entire repertoire being available virtually both as both live events and pre-recorded ones such as Sunburn Home Festival, Rambo Circus and international artists including Willie Gomez, The Buckleys, Taylor Castro to name a few hosted on our live entertainment platform BookMyShow Online, powered by Brightcove,” said Parikshit Dar, Co-founder and Director, BookMyShow. "With Brightcove’s newest feature, Cloud Playout, we have been able to be a lot more flexible with our programming, and we finally have an end-to-end platform for our growing video needs."

“Since Brightcove’s inception, video innovation has been a key priority for us, and Cloud Playout demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the best technology and tools to help them succeed with video,” said Namita Dhallan, Chief Product Officer of Brightcove. “Cloud Playout is the next innovation in our platform, and by enabling customers to streamline the management and playout of content within a single solution, we’re saving them the additional costs and security risks of utilizing third party apps, while still providing the scalability to reach audiences around the globe, on their schedule.”

With over 50 industry-defining patents, Brightcove lives and breathes video. The company provides its game-changing video capabilities to over 3,300 customers globally. This roster includes industry leaders spanning verticals, from media titans like Showtime Networks and Vox Media, food and beverage giants such as Chick-Fil-A and Dunkin Brands, authorities in entertainment like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, virtual education company MasterClass, sports partners like the USGA, and many more.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™


© Business Wire 2021
