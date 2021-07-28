Log in
BRIGHTCOVE INC.

Brightcove : Historical Net Revenue Retention (NRR)

07/28/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Historical Net Revenue Retention (NRR)

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

Net Revenue Retention Rate

95%

100%

97%

97%

92%

92%

98%

100%

99%

98%

  • Net Revenue Retention Rate. We assess our ability to retain and expand customers using a metric we refer to as our net revenue retention rate. We calculate the net revenue retention rate by dividing; a) the current annualized recurring revenue for premium customers that existed twelve months prior by b) the annualized recurring revenue for all premium customers that existed twelve months prior. We define annualized recurring revenue for premiumcustomers as the aggregate annualized contract value from our premium customer base, measured as of the end of a given period. We typically calculate our net revenue retention rate on a quarterly basis. For annual periods, we report net revenue retention rate as the average of the net revenue retention rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. By dividing the retained recurring revenue by the base recurring revenue, we measure our success in retaining and growing installed revenue fromthe specific cohort of customers we served at the beginning of the period.

Disclaimer

Brightcove Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
