Brightcove : Historical Net Revenue Retention (NRR)

Historical Net Revenue Retention (NRR)
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
Net Revenue Retention Rate
|
95%
|
100%
|
97%
|
97%
|
92%
|
92%
|
98%
|
100%
|
99%
|
98%
-
Net Revenue Retention Rate. We assess our ability to retain and expand customers using a metric we refer to as our net revenue retention rate. We calculate the net revenue retention rate by dividing; a) the current annualized recurring revenue for premium customers that existed twelve months prior by b) the annualized recurring revenue for all premium customers that existed twelve months prior. We define annualized recurring revenue for premiumcustomers as the aggregate annualized contract value from our premium customer base, measured as of the end of a given period. We typically calculate our net revenue retention rate on a quarterly basis. For annual periods, we report net revenue retention rate as the average of the net revenue retention rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. By dividing the retained recurring revenue by the base recurring revenue, we measure our success in retaining and growing installed revenue fromthe specific cohort of customers we served at the beginning of the period.
