Brightcove : Launches Quality of Experience Analytics and Insights to Measure the Impact of Video Performance

BOSTON - April 18, 2023 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it is launching Quality of Experience (QoE) Analytics and Insights, two new products to help media organizations and enterprises understand the quality of the delivery of their streaming video content and measure its impact on user experiences. The innovative solution uses machine learning to transform raw data into actionable insights that customers and content owners can use to enhance the viewer experience and increase audience engagement.

"As a media company, it is imperative to understand how your video content is performing and being delivered and received by your target audience," said Marty Roberts, SVP of Product Strategy and Marketing for Brightcove. "By introducing these two new products focused on the quality of experience for video, Brightcove is giving its customers the necessary tools to make data-informed decisions about its content, that content's delivery and the actions needed to enhance the viewer experience further and drive engagement."

As the quality of a viewer's experience can significantly impact their loyalty to the content they consume, Brightcove's introduction of a QoE solution can be crucial to a company's content success. The solution consists of two products:

QoE Analytics - Through the use of any Brightcove-powered playout and players, this product will collect, synthesize and surface metrics for troubleshooting and improving users' viewing experience across a wide range of dimensions. Metrics reported will include error rate, average video start time, stall rate and average upscale time.

- Through the use of any Brightcove-powered playout and players, this product will collect, synthesize and surface metrics for troubleshooting and improving users' viewing experience across a wide range of dimensions. Metrics reported will include error rate, average video start time, stall rate and average upscale time. QoE Insights - Building on the QoE Analytics information, this product will incorporate the data and user engagement metrics to bring impactful insights for media companies to determine their audience's QoE tolerance, abandonment factors, and driving factors for intervention. The reports will aggregate a QoE Score, QoE Tolerance and QoE Benchmarks.

With these two products, Brightcove customers will be able to gauge how viewers experience their video content and if there are any impairments that may negatively impact engagement. As a result, customers will receive data-backed reports on content performance and how changes made within their publishing, delivery and viewing platforms impact viewers.

As the leading video platform globally, Brightcove is unique in being able to combine robust QoE analytics with deep audience engagement and viewer retention metrics to produce actionable insights and ensure media companies deliver the most engaging audience experiences.

