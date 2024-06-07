Brightcove’s award-winning platform will manage the video needs of J:COM’s new streaming app, which will broadcast content from across Japan’s zoos and aquariums

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, announced today that it is welcoming JCOM Co., Ltd. (J:COM), Japan’s largest cable TV company, as a new customer. As the streaming technology partner for J:COM, Brightcove is powering the media company’s newest streaming service, Ikimono Watch (“Animal Watch”), which plans to broadcast content from across Japan’s zoos and aquariums.

“J:COM is Japan's biggest and most respected cable company. We’re honored to collaborate closely with them on this new venture to provide a high-quality and engaging streaming experience for viewers across Japan,” said Chiyo Yanagita, Country Manager, Brightcove Japan. “J:COM’s decision to choose Brightcove is a testament to our platform’s reliability, security, and ability to scale and grow with the service.”

The new streaming app, Ikimono Watch, works with J:COM set-top boxes and was built with Brightcove’s Android software development kit (SDK). Brightcove’s Video Cloud securely houses all of the video content sourced from zoos and aquariums across Japan, and the Video Cloud API is integrating with the app’s content management system (CMS) to retrieve content and ensure a smooth, efficient viewing experience.

“By choosing Brightcove's platform, we were able to ensure a smooth launch for our ‘Ikimono Watch’ project. The company’s experience in video distribution and handling various types of content has contributed greatly to the efficient and successful introduction of our new streaming service. Video Cloud is indispensable to the strategy of Ikimono Watch, and we look forward to its future growth,” ​​shared Mr. Masaki Uchiyama, J:COM General Manager, Next Gen. Platform Development Department, Service Planning Division.

J:COM joins a roster of media companies that rely on Brightcove to power their streaming capabilities, including Acun Medya, AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Canela Media, LIXIL Corporation, MotoAmerica, NHL, One31, REELZ, SBT TV, SHISEIDO, SKY Mexico, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Wacoal and Yahoo.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.

About JCOM Co., Ltd.

Established in 1995, JCOM Co., Ltd.(J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed internet access, telephony, mobile, electric power service, and services based on IoT devices to customers through 11 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.68million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or “homes passed” in J:COM franchise areas is 22.42 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 14 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.

※ The above subsidiaries and household figures are as of Mar 31, 2024.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube. Visit Brightcove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606741108/en/