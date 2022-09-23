Brightcove : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1)

The securities reported herein are held in the accounts of private funds. Edenbrook Capital, LLC may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of such securities by virtue of its role as the investment manager of such private funds. Jonathan Brolin may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of such securities by virtue of his role as managing member of Edenbrook Capital, LLC. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership in the securities reported on this Form 4 except to the extent of its pecuniary interest, if any, therein, and this report shall not be deemed to be an admission that such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.