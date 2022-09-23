Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Brightcove Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCOV   US10921T1016

BRIGHTCOVE INC.

(BCOV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
6.430 USD   -1.08%
04:45pBRIGHTCOVE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/09Rosenblatt Starts Brightcove at Neutral With $8 Price Target
MT
09/06Brightcove Expands Partnership With Evergent For Monetization Service
MT
Brightcove : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Edenbrook Capital, LLC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BRIGHTCOVE INC [BCOV] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
116 RADIO CIRCLE , SUITE 202
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MOUNT KISCO NY 10549
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Edenbrook Capital, LLC
116 RADIO CIRCLE
SUITE 202
MOUNT KISCO, NY10549
X
Brolin Jonathan
116 RADIO CIRCLE
SUITE 202
MOUNT KISCO, NY10549
X
Signatures
Edenbrook Capital, LLC; By: /s/ Jonathan Brolin, Managing Member 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Jonathan Brolin 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The securities reported herein are held in the accounts of private funds. Edenbrook Capital, LLC may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of such securities by virtue of its role as the investment manager of such private funds. Jonathan Brolin may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of such securities by virtue of his role as managing member of Edenbrook Capital, LLC. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership in the securities reported on this Form 4 except to the extent of its pecuniary interest, if any, therein, and this report shall not be deemed to be an admission that such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Brightcove Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
