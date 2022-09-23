Brightcove : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
09/23/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Edenbrook Capital, LLC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BRIGHTCOVE INC [BCOV]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
116 RADIO CIRCLE , SUITE 202
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Edenbrook Capital, LLC
116 RADIO CIRCLE
SUITE 202
MOUNT KISCO, NY10549
X
Brolin Jonathan
116 RADIO CIRCLE
SUITE 202
MOUNT KISCO, NY10549
X
Signatures
Edenbrook Capital, LLC; By: /s/ Jonathan Brolin, Managing Member
2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Jonathan Brolin
2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
The securities reported herein are held in the accounts of private funds. Edenbrook Capital, LLC may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of such securities by virtue of its role as the investment manager of such private funds. Jonathan Brolin may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of such securities by virtue of his role as managing member of Edenbrook Capital, LLC. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership in the securities reported on this Form 4 except to the extent of its pecuniary interest, if any, therein, and this report shall not be deemed to be an admission that such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
