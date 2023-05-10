Advanced search
    BCOV   US10921T1016

BRIGHTCOVE INC.

(BCOV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
3.580 USD   -1.92%
08:07aBrightcove to Present at Needham Technology & Media Conference
BU
05/08Brightcove Named Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023 Report
BU
05/04Lake Street Adjusts Brightcove's Price Target to $4.50 From $7, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
Brightcove to Present at Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/10/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc DeBevoise, and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, will present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York, NY.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at https://investor.brightcove.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 206 M - -
Net income 2023 -18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 736
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart BRIGHTCOVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Brightcove Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTCOVE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc DeBevoise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Jay Noreck EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Diane S. Hessan Chairman
Scott P. Kurnit Independent Director
Gary E. Haroian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTCOVE INC.-31.55%153
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.68%397 774
NETFLIX, INC.12.64%147 650
PROSUS N.V.-1.60%87 503
AIRBNB, INC.48.62%80 074
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.43%77 290
