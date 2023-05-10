Brightcove to Present at Needham Technology & Media Conference

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc DeBevoise, and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, will present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York, NY.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at https://investor.brightcove.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

