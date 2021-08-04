Brighter : 04 Aug, 2021 Written reply to question posed at the Annual General meeting held on 21 July 2021

Brighter AB (Publ) (the Company) announced today that it has replied to a question posed by shareholder Truls Sjöstedt at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2021 (as set out in item 6 of the published minutes of the AGM, extract quoted below).

'Truls Sjöstedt asked Magnus Lagerberg [(the Company's head auditor)] and the Company's board whether, in 2020, the Company had issued any loan to an external party to subscribe or pay for newly issued shares in the Company, after which Magnus Lagerberg answered and the Company's board, with reference to Chapter 7, Section 33 of the Companies Act, sought leave to reply in writing within two weeks of the Annual General Meeting.

'Written Response:

The Board perceives that the question relates to matters relevant for the AGM's later adopted resolution on the discharge from liability of board members for administration of the Company's affairs in 2020.The Board can confirm that during the period in 2020 that current members of the Board have served in office (i.e. since 1 August 2020), there has been no decision made or approval given by the Board that the Company should provide any loan to external parties to subscribe for or pay for newly issued shares in the Company.



For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@brighter.se



Certified Adviser

Brighter's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 [0)8 - 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se.

About Brighter AB (publ)

Brighter is a health-tech company from Sweden with a vision of a world where managing chronic diseases is no longer a struggle. We believe a data-centric approach is key to providing smarter care for chronic conditions. Our daily-care solutions are designed with a vision to facilitate the flow of real-life treatment data between chronic-disease patients, their loved ones and their care providers - aiming to improve quality of life, easing the burden on healthcare systems, and opening new opportunities for data-driven research. Brighter's quality management system is ISO-13485 certified. In 2019 the company won the Swecare Rising Stars Award. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market/BRIG. https://brighter.se/



