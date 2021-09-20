Brighter : 20 Sep, 2021 Brighter's Actiste® receives final outstanding approval in Qatar

Brighter AB (publ) announced today that the Qatari Transportation and Communication Authority has granted Brighter approval for processing personal data of special nature for both its Actiste® (with insulin injection) and Actiste® Mini devices. With this approval, both Actiste® and Actiste® Mini have been approved for sensitive personal data processing and now have all the regulatory approvals needed for the coming commercialization in Qatar which is, provided that the onboarding process and product customization are finalized, estimated to start in Q4 2021.

Brighter announced on 18 February 2021 that the company had entered into a five-year distribution agreement with Al Danah Medical Company in Qatar for Actiste® ('Actiste Service'), Brighter's pioneering product portfolio for the treatment of diabetes. With Qatar's healthcare system being primarily state-run the outcome of the distribution agreement will largely depend on the Distributor's ability to win public tenders.

'We are excited to receive this final regulatory approval. We have been working intensively with Al Danah Medical Company. We are seeing the benefits of its important customer contacts, extensive market knowledge, and distribution contracts with other major international companies, including in the pharma sector, in our work to launch initially in the private market and to prepare for coming public tender bids,' says Erik Lissner, CEO in Brighter AB.

Next steps:

Brighter will now continue the product customization and user onboarding process. These are essential steps to complete prior to the official product launch and before the distributor is ready to participate in public procurements, which they are preparing for together with Brighter. Provided that the above steps can be finalized efficiently, Actiste® and Actiste® Mini are expected to be ready for official launch in Qatar during Q4, 2021.

