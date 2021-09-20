Log in
    BRIG   SE0004019545

BRIGHTER AB (PUBL)

(BRIG)
Brighter : 20 Sep, 2021 Brighter's Actiste® receives final outstanding approval in Qatar

09/20/2021
Brighter AB (publ) announced today that the Qatari Transportation and Communication Authority has granted Brighter approval for processing personal data of special nature for both its Actiste® (with insulin injection) and Actiste® Mini devices. With this approval, both Actiste® and Actiste® Mini have been approved for sensitive personal data processing and now have all the regulatory approvals needed for the coming commercialization in Qatar which is, provided that the onboarding process and product customization are finalized, estimated to start in Q4 2021.

Brighter announced on 18 February 2021 that the company had entered into a five-year distribution agreement with Al Danah Medical Company in Qatar for Actiste® ('Actiste Service'), Brighter's pioneering product portfolio for the treatment of diabetes. With Qatar's healthcare system being primarily state-run the outcome of the distribution agreement will largely depend on the Distributor's ability to win public tenders.

'We are excited to receive this final regulatory approval. We have been working intensively with Al Danah Medical Company. We are seeing the benefits of its important customer contacts, extensive market knowledge, and distribution contracts with other major international companies, including in the pharma sector, in our work to launch initially in the private market and to prepare for coming public tender bids,' says Erik Lissner, CEO in Brighter AB.

Next steps:

Brighter will now continue the product customization and user onboarding process. These are essential steps to complete prior to the official product launch and before the distributor is ready to participate in public procurements, which they are preparing for together with Brighter. Provided that the above steps can be finalized efficiently, Actiste® and Actiste® Mini are expected to be ready for official launch in Qatar during Q4, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

IR@brighter.se

Certified Adviser

Brighter's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB,

+46 (0)8 - 684 211 00, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se

About Brighter AB (publ)

Brighter is a health-tech company from Sweden with a vision of a world where managing chronic diseases is no longer a struggle. We believe a data-centric approach is key to providing smarter care for chronic conditions. Our daily-care solutions are designed with a vision to facilitate the flow of real-life treatment data between chronic-disease patients, their loved ones and their care providers - aiming to improve quality of life, easing the burden on healthcare systems, and opening new opportunities for data-driven research. Brighter's quality management system is ISO-13485 certified. In 2019 the company won the Swecare Rising Stars Award. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market/BRIG.

For more information, please visit our website at https://brighter.se/


Disclaimer

Brighter AB published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
