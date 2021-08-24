Log in
    BRIG   SE0004019545

BRIGHTER AB (PUBL)

(BRIG)
Brighter : 24 Aug, 2021 Brighter invites you to Capital Markets Day

08/24/2021 | 11:14am EDT
Brighter AB (the company)is pleased to invite you to a virtual Capital Markets Day, held in Swedish, on Thursday 9 September 2021 at 13.00 - 15.00 CET.

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an update on how the company operates in different markets, and more details on what is needed in order to roll out our solutions. The event will also include a general presentation about the company and its solutions, and will conclude with a Q&A.

We will hear from Christer Trägårdh, Chairman of the Board, Erik Lissner, Acting CEO, Åsa Svedenheim, Head of Sales & Marketing, and Jonas Johansson, Head of R&D.

All presentations will be in Swedish.

The event will be held via Zoom and is expected to last approximately two hours. Please register using the following link, no later than 7 September:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_COLaz094Q8Odpwf3kXN2jA

After registering, participants will receive a personal confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
IR@brighter.se
Certified Adviser
Brighter's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB,
+46 (0)8 - 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se.

About Brighter AB (publ)
Brighter is a health-tech company from Sweden with a vision of a world where managing chronic diseases is no longer a struggle. We believe a data-centric approach is a key to providing smarter care for chronic conditions. Our daily-care solutions are designed with a vision of facilitating the flow of real-life treatment data between chronic-disease patients, their loved ones and their care providers - aiming to improve quality of life, ease the burden on healthcare systems, and open new opportunities for data-driven research. Brighter's quality management system is ISO-13485 certified. In 2019, the company won the Swecare Rising Stars Award. Brighter's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market/BRIG.
For more information, please visit our website at https://brighter.se/


Disclaimer

Brighter AB published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
