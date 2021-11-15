Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHF   US10922N1037

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.

(BHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes and Preferred Stock

11/15/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” (Good) to the forthcoming $400 million, 3.85% senior unsecured notes, due Dec. 22, 2051, and a Long-Term IR of “bbb-” (Good) to the $350 million, 4.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, to be issued by Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse) (headquartered in Charlotte, NC) [NASDAQ: BHF]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable.

In addition, on Nov. 9, 2021, Brighthouse Financial announced the commencement of a cash tender offer for an aggregate purchase price of up to $500 million (subsequently increased to up to the $750 million aggregate purchase price) of its outstanding 3.7% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and its 4.7% senior unsecured notes due 2047. Brighthouse intends to use the net proceeds of the issuances of the 3.85% senior unsecured notes and the 4.625% non-cumulative preferred stock to fund the cash tender offer.

The company estimates its risk-based capital ratio range between 520% and 540% as of third-quarter 2021. The overall impact to financial leverage and coverage metrics is expected to be approximately neutral.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
05:55pAM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s Forthcoming Senio..
BU
04:19pBrighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share ..
BU
11/11Fitch Rates Brighthouse Senior Notes 'BBB' and Preferred Stock 'BB+'
AQ
11/10Brighthouse Financial Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer
BU
11/10Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer
CI
11/09Brighthouse Financial Announces Cash Tender Offer for 3.700% and 4.700% Senior Notes
BU
11/09Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for 3.700% and 4.700% Senior No..
CI
11/09Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Brighthouse Financial to $54 From $47, Keeps Underweig..
MT
11/08RBC Boosts Price Target on Brighthouse Financial to $55 From $50 After Q3 Beat, Maintai..
MT
11/05BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 308 M - -
Net income 2021 -82,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 355 M 4 355 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 54,56 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Thomas Steigerwalt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Spehar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Edward Chaplin Chairman
Conor Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Rosenthal Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.50.70%4 355
ALLIANZ SE2.29%95 785
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.42.48%84 166
CHUBB LIMITED25.29%83 064
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.63%64 861
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED105.18%39 085