    BHF   US10922N1037

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.

(BHF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
54.02 USD   +0.52%
01/10Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Brighthouse Financial to $54 From $47, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
01/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Brighthouse Financial to $65 From $59, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
2022Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Brighthouse Financial to $54 From $55, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 10, 2023. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations webpage at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone as a participant, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId988d5ea0c0e4065b3cddb72a77d4f11.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, March 3, 2023, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations webpage at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2021 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2022.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 206 M - -
Net income 2022 923 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 715 M 3 715 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 56,5%
Eric Thomas Steigerwalt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Spehar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Edward Chaplin Chairman
John L. Rosenthal Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Patrick J. Shouvlin Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.4.82%3 715
ALLIANZ SE8.36%94 623
CHUBB LIMITED1.82%93 635
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.09%86 385
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.92%71 904
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-10.34%27 218