Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 10, 2023. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations webpage at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone as a participant, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId988d5ea0c0e4065b3cddb72a77d4f11.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, March 3, 2023, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations webpage at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2021 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2022.

