Brighthouse Financial : Announces Voluntary Sale Program

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it will offer a voluntary program through which stockholders owning fewer than 100 shares of Brighthouse Financial’s common stock, as of October 7, 2021, may sell all of their shares. This program allows eligible stockholders to sell their shares in a convenient and efficient manner, and helps the company reduce administrative costs.

Brighthouse Financial’s program will be independently administered by Georgeson LLC, a Computershare, Inc. company. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the company’s transfer agent, will serve as paying agent for the program.

Stockholders participating in this program will be assessed a processing fee by Georgeson of $3.65 per share sold, with a maximum fee of $60 per account, to defray the costs of the program. Eligible stockholders will be informed of the program by mail starting October 25, 2021, and will have until January 7, 2022, to participate, unless the program is terminated or extended by the company. Shares held in the company’s employee benefit plans are excluded from this program.

Brighthouse Financial will not buy any shares sold by its stockholders through, or otherwise participate in, this program. Neither Georgeson nor Brighthouse Financial is making any recommendation to stockholders regarding their participation in this voluntary program.

Brighthouse Financial stockholders can call Georgeson at (866) 820-7667 Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, for additional information.

