Brighthouse Financial : Financial Supplement Fourth Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

This financial supplement reflects the Company's adoption, on January 1, 2023, of the provisions of U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Update 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts ("LDTI"). This financial supplement replaces in its entirety the Company's Q4 2022 Financial Supplement previously furnished on Form 8-K on February 9, 2023 and available on its website. This financial supplement is unaudited and is also being provided prior to the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to aid investors and other users of our financial statements in understanding the impacts of the Company's adoption of LDTI. It is possible that the financial results included in the Company's future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") may differ, perhaps materially, from the information included herein. This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Note 1 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed with the SEC.









Key Metrics (Unaudited, dollars in millions except per share amounts)

As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Year Ended Financial Results and Metrics (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) available to shareholders $110 $388 $1,719 $1,558 $3,775 $1,554 Adjusted earnings $545 $115 $144 $380 $1,184 $1,486 Adjusted earnings, less notable items (2) $282 $74 $353 $411 $1,120 $1,805 Total corporate expenses (3) $243 $217 $201 $208 $869 $890 Combined total adjusted capital $8,052 $8,003 $8,188 $8,495 $8,052 $9,441 Combined risk-based capital ratio (4) 441% 450%-470% 470%-490% 450%-470% 441% 500% Stockholders' Equity Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s stockholders' equity $5,533 $4,600 $7,180 $7,223 $5,533 $8,385 Less: Preferred stock, net 1,699 1,699 1,699 1,699 1,699 1,699 Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, including AOCI $3,834 $2,901 $5,481 $5,524 $3,834 $6,686 Less: AOCI (6,106) (7,015) (4,176) (2,541) (6,106) 47 Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $9,940 $9,916 $9,657 $8,065 $9,940 $6,639 Return on Common Equity (1), (5) Return on common equity 77.3% 93.7% 108.6% 98.8% 77.3% 21.8% Return on common equity, excluding AOCI 42.7% 56.6% 79.4% 82.5% 42.7% 25.0% Adjusted return on common equity, excluding AOCI 13.4% 9.9% 12.7% 20.1% 13.4% 24.0% Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted (1) Net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share $1.59 $5.39 $22.91 $20.11 $51.30 $18.39 Adjusted earnings per common share $7.81 $1.61 $1.91 $4.91 $16.09 $17.60 Adjusted earnings, less notable items per common share $4.04 $1.03 $4.71 $5.30 $15.22 $21.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding 69,765,118 71,959,380 74,971,658 77,476,465 73,581,168 84,466,157 Book Value Per Common Share Book value per common share (1) $56.15 $41.41 $75.01 $72.88 $56.15 $85.86 Book value per common share, excluding AOCI (1) $145.58 $141.53 $132.16 $106.40 $145.58 $85.26 Ending common shares outstanding 68,278,068 70,060,560 73,072,766 75,799,704 68,278,068 77,870,072 (1) Certain definitions have been updated due to the adoption of LDTI. See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2. (2) See additional information regarding notable items on page 18. (3) Includes functional department expenses, public company expenses, certain investment expenses, retirement funding and incentive compensation; and excludes establishment costs. (4) The RBC ratio is reported as a preliminary range for all periods, except those ended December 31. (5) Simplified averaging was applied to all periods presented for 2022 and December 31, 2021.







GAAP Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Revenues December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Premiums $167 $162 $167 $166 $662 $707 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 549 597 609 680 2,435 2,980 Net investment income 1,049 877 1,061 1,151 4,138 4,881 Other revenues 100 122 118 138 478 450 Revenues before NIGL and NDGL 1,865 1,758 1,955 2,135 7,713 9,018 Net investment gains (losses) (69) (45) (66) (68) (248) (59) Net derivative gains (losses) (1,923) (592) 1,977 (54) (592) (3,983) Total revenues $(127) $1,121 $3,866 $2,013 $6,873 $4,976 Expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $267 $534 $717 $675 $2,193 $2,746 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 401 405 284 248 1,338 1,269 Amortization of DAC and VOBA 155 159 158 157 629 637 Change in market risk benefits (1,479) (984) (62) (1,579) (4,104) (4,134) Interest expense on debt 39 38 38 38 153 163 Other expenses 450 457 554 471 1,932 2,286 Total expenses (167) 609 1,689 10 2,141 2,967 Income (loss) before provision for income tax 40 512 2,177 2,003 4,732 2,009 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (97) 97 432 416 848 361 Net income (loss) 137 415 1,745 1,587 3,884 1,648 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 2 - 2 5 5 Net income (loss) attributable to Brighthouse Financial, Inc. 136 413 1,745 1,585 3,879 1,643 Less: Preferred stock dividends 26 25 26 27 104 89 Net income (loss) available to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common shareholders $110 $388 $1,719 $1,558 $3,775 $1,554







GAAP Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions)

As of ASSETS December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale $75,577 $75,271 $78,606 $82,496 $87,582 Equity securities 89 100 96 80 101 Mortgage loans 22,936 22,089 21,508 21,357 19,850 Policy loans 1,282 1,274 1,277 1,270 1,264 Limited partnerships and limited liability companies 4,775 4,607 4,683 4,587 4,271 Short-term investments 1,081 1,130 920 1,062 1,841 Other invested assets 2,852 4,033 3,345 2,568 3,316 Total investments 108,592 108,504 110,435 113,420 118,225 Cash and cash equivalents 4,115 4,793 5,071 4,101 4,474 Accrued investment income 885 909 852 754 724 Reinsurance recoverables 18,019 16,694 15,698 16,047 16,648 Premiums and other receivables 529 544 765 645 527 DAC and VOBA 5,084 5,142 5,196 5,239 5,288 Current income tax recoverable 38 18 18 - - Deferred income tax asset 1,736 1,942 1,272 1,271 1,001 Market risk benefit assets 483 400 375 384 449 Other assets 401 414 425 440 457 Separate account assets 84,965 81,836 88,843 104,441 114,464 Total assets $224,847 $221,196 $228,950 $246,742 $262,257 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Future policy benefits $31,497 $32,016 $33,492 $36,373 $39,990 Policyholder account balances 73,527 69,749 66,717 66,711 65,249 Market risk benefit liabilities 10,389 11,425 12,304 13,637 16,034 Other policy-related balances 4,098 4,051 3,944 4,098 4,075 Payables for collateral under securities loaned and other transactions 4,560 6,532 6,675 6,209 6,269 Long-term debt 3,156 3,156 3,157 3,157 3,157 Current income tax payable - - - 61 62 Other liabilities 7,057 7,766 6,573 4,767 4,507 Separate account liabilities 84,965 81,836 88,843 104,441 114,464 Total liabilities 219,249 216,531 221,705 239,454 253,807 Equity Preferred stock, at par value - - - - - Common stock, at par value 1 1 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 14,075 14,095 14,113 14,133 14,154 Retained earnings (deficit) (395) (532) (945) (2,689) (4,274) Treasury stock (2,042) (1,949) (1,813) (1,681) (1,543) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,106) (7,015) (4,176) (2,541) 47 Total Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 5,533 4,600 7,180 7,223 8,385 Noncontrolling interests 65 65 65 65 65 Total equity 5,598 4,665 7,245 7,288 8,450 Total liabilities and equity $224,847 $221,196 $228,950 $246,742 $262,257









For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Adjusted revenues Annuities Life Run-off Corporate & Other Total Premiums $123 $537 $2 $- $662 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 1,708 219 508 - 2,435 Net investment income 2,261 442 1,166 340 4,209 Other revenues 434 15 29 - 478 Total adjusted revenues $4,526 $1,213 $1,705 $340 $7,784 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $380 $800 $1,013 $- $2,193 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 897 75 290 163 1,425 Amortization of DAC and VOBA 515 114 - - 629 Interest expense on debt - - - 153 153 Other operating costs 1,417 130 293 92 1,932 Total adjusted expenses 3,209 1,119 1,596 408 6,332 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 1,317 94 109 (68) 1,452 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 247 16 22 (126) 159 Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax 1,070 78 87 58 1,293 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 5 5 Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - 104 104 Adjusted earnings $1,070 $78 $87 $(51) $1,184 For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Adjusted revenues Annuities Life Run-off Corporate & Other Total Premiums $142 $562 $3 $- $707 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 2,155 341 484 - 2,980 Net investment income 2,217 698 1,910 77 4,902 Other revenues 389 32 29 - 450 Total adjusted revenues $4,903 $1,633 $2,426 $77 $9,039 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $283 $786 $1,677 $- $2,746 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 864 108 293 21 1,286 Amortization of DAC and VOBA 513 124 - - 637 Interest expense on debt - - - 163 163 Other operating costs 1,654 193 191 248 2,286 Total adjusted expenses 3,314 1,211 2,161 432 7,118 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 1,589 422 265 (355) 1,921 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 303 88 59 (109) 341 Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax 1,286 334 206 (246) 1,580 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 5 5 Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - 89 89 Adjusted earnings $1,286 $334 $206 $(340) $1,486 Statements of Adjusted Earnings by Segment and Corporate & Other (Unaudited, in millions)







Total Segments and Corporate & Other - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Adjusted revenues December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Premiums $167 $162 $167 $166 $662 $707 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 549 597 609 680 2,435 2,980 Net investment income 1,082 900 1,070 1,157 4,209 4,902 Other revenues 100 122 118 138 478 450 Total adjusted revenues $1,898 $1,781 $1,964 $2,141 $7,784 $9,039 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $267 $534 $717 $675 $2,193 $2,746 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 398 425 316 286 1,425 1,286 Amortization of DAC and VOBA 155 159 158 157 629 637 Interest expense on debt 39 38 38 38 153 163 Other operating costs 450 457 554 471 1,932 2,286 Total adjusted expenses 1,309 1,613 1,783 1,627 6,332 7,118 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 589 168 181 514 1,452 1,921 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 17 26 11 105 159 341 Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax 572 142 170 409 1,293 1,580 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 2 - 2 5 5 Less: Preferred stock dividends 26 25 26 27 104 89 Adjusted earnings $545 $115 $144 $380 $1,184 $1,486







Annuities - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Adjusted revenues December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Premiums $39 $30 $29 $25 $123 $142 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 367 401 442 498 1,708 2,155 Net investment income 613 547 546 555 2,261 2,217 Other revenues 85 113 112 124 434 389 Total adjusted revenues $1,104 $1,091 $1,129 $1,202 $4,526 $4,903 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $144 $86 $75 $75 $380 $283 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 232 283 192 190 897 864 Amortization of DAC and VOBA 129 130 129 127 515 513 Interest expense on debt - - - - - - Other operating costs 360 346 339 372 1,417 1,654 Total adjusted expenses 865 845 735 764 3,209 3,314 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 239 246 394 438 1,317 1,589 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 45 44 74 84 247 303 Adjusted earnings $194 $202 $320 $354 $1,070 $1,286







Annuities - Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Account value, beginning of period $105,392 $112,139 $128,397 $136,881 $133,155 Premiums and deposits (2) 1,595 1,702 2,035 1,876 2,111 Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits (2,717) (2,504) (2,500) (2,758) (3,231) Net flows (3) (1,122) (802) (465) (882) (1,120) Investment performance (4) 7,121 (5,363) (15,219) (7,026) 5,496 Policy charges and other (540) (582) (574) (576) (650) Account value, end of period $110,851 $105,392 $112,139 $128,397 $136,881 FIXED ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE (5) Account value, beginning of period $17,938 $16,028 $15,671 $15,603 $15,536 Premiums and deposits (2) 1,656 2,055 503 241 316 Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits (587) (283) (237) (266) (331) Net flows (3) 1,069 1,772 266 (25) (15) Interest credited (228) 109 96 89 92 Other (27) 29 (5) 4 (10) Account value, end of period $18,752 $17,938 $16,028 $15,671 $15,603 INCOME ANNUITIES (1) Income annuity insurance liabilities $4,569 $4,576 $4,587 $4,613 $4,644 (1) Includes general account and separate account. (2) Includes premiums and deposits directed to the general account investment option of variable products. (3) Deposits and withdrawals include policy exchanges. (4) Includes the interest credited on the general account option of variable products. (5) Includes fixed index annuities.







Annuities - Select Operating Metrics (Cont.) (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITY SALES December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Shield Level Annuities (1) $1,389 $1,436 $1,629 $1,394 $1,551 $5,848 $6,201 GMWB 101 149 268 334 393 852 1,548 GMDB only 55 69 75 87 84 286 376 GMIB 9 10 13 17 18 49 76 Total variable and Shield Level annuity sales $1,554 $1,664 $1,985 $1,832 $2,046 $7,035 $8,201 FIXED AND INCOME ANNUITY SALES Fixed index annuities (2) $161 $213 $206 $196 $292 $776 $845 Fixed deferred annuities 1,493 1,841 293 41 19 3,668 102 Single premium immediate annuities 3 2 2 1 1 8 2 Other fixed and income annuities - 1 - - 1 1 2 Total fixed and income annuity sales $1,657 $2,057 $501 $238 $313 $4,453 $951 (1) Shield Level Annuities refers to our suite of structured annuities consisting of products marketed under various names. (2) Represents 100% of gross sales on directly written business and the proportion of assumed gross sales under reinsurance agreements.







Life - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Adjusted revenues December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Premiums $128 $130 $138 $141 $537 $562 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 66 61 36 56 219 341 Net investment income 90 77 115 160 442 698 Other revenues 7 2 - 6 15 32 Total adjusted revenues $291 $270 $289 $363 $1,213 $1,633 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $168 $223 $192 $217 $800 $786 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 22 23 26 4 75 108 Amortization of DAC and VOBA 26 29 29 30 114 124 Interest expense on debt - - - - - - Other operating costs 56 39 6 29 130 193 Total adjusted expenses 272 314 253 280 1,119 1,211 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 19 (44) 36 83 94 422 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 2 (10) 7 17 16 88 Adjusted earnings $17 $(34) $29 $66 $78 $334







Life - Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended LIFE ACCOUNT VALUE: GENERAL ACCOUNT December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Universal and variable universal life account value, beginning of period $2,663 $2,678 $2,671 $2,694 $2,680 Premiums and deposits (1) 54 54 54 56 86 Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits (33) (44) (34) (42) (33) Net flows 21 10 20 14 53 Net transfers from (to) separate account 7 9 17 15 5 Interest credited 24 24 24 5 28 Policy charges and other (57) (58) (54) (57) (72) Universal and variable universal life account value, end of period $2,658 $2,663 $2,678 $2,671 $2,694 LIFE ACCOUNT VALUE: SEPARATE ACCOUNT Variable universal life account value, beginning of period $4,912 $5,251 $6,262 $6,861 $6,598 Premiums and deposits 44 44 43 45 47 Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits (43) (64) (52) (68) (81) Net flows 1 (20) (9) (23) (34) Investment performance 364 (263) (929) (513) 357 Net transfers from (to) general account (10) (9) (16) (15) (5) Policy charges and other (52) (47) (57) (48) (55) Variable universal life account value, end of period $5,215 $4,912 $5,251 $6,262 $6,861 (1) Includes premiums and deposits directed to the general account investment option of variable products.







Life - Select Operating Metrics (Cont.) (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended LIFE SALES December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total life sales $22 $19 $19 $20 $35 $80 $111 As of LIFE INSURANCE IN-FORCE December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Whole Life Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance $18,264 $18,422 $18,490 $18,645 $18,819 Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance $3,069 $3,156 $3,113 $3,153 $3,196 Term Life Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance $360,611 $364,251 $368,082 $372,019 $376,022 Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance $288,522 $290,746 $292,839 $295,051 $297,053 Universal and Variable Universal Life Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance $46,000 $46,336 $46,876 $48,063 $49,063 Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance $34,463 $34,597 $34,981 $36,118 $37,016







Run-off - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Adjusted revenues December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Premiums $- $2 $- $- $2 $3 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 116 135 131 126 508 484 Net investment income 247 168 350 401 1,166 1,910 Other revenues 8 7 6 8 29 29 Total adjusted revenues $371 $312 $487 $535 $1,705 $2,426 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $(44) $225 $450 $382 $1,013 $1,677 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 72 69 71 78 290 293 Amortization of DAC and VOBA - - - - - - Interest expense on debt - - - - - - Other operating costs 45 38 166 44 293 191 Total adjusted expenses 73 332 687 504 1,596 2,161 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 298 (20) (200) 31 109 265 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 62 (4) (43) 7 22 59 Adjusted earnings $236 $(16) $(157) $24 $87 $206







Run-off - Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended UNIVERSAL LIFE WITH SECONDARY GUARANTEES ACCOUNT VALUE December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Account value, beginning of period $5,380 $5,454 $5,512 $5,569 $5,629 Premiums and deposits (1) 167 173 180 177 170 Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits (32) (32) (21) (32) (26) Net flows 135 141 159 145 144 Interest credited 46 46 45 62 50 Policy charges and other (254) (261) (262) (264) (254) Account value, end of period $5,307 $5,380 $5,454 $5,512 $5,569

As of LIFE INSURANCE IN-FORCE December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Universal Life with Secondary Guarantees Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance $72,276 $72,847 $73,393 $73,813 $74,535 Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance $35,980 $36,308 $36,611 $36,887 $37,206 (1) Includes premiums and deposits directed to the general account investment option of variable products.







Corporate & Other - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Adjusted revenues December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Premiums $- $- $- $- $- $- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees - - - - - - Net investment income 132 108 59 41 340 77 Other revenues - - - - - - Total adjusted revenues $132 $108 $59 $41 $340 $77 Adjusted expenses Policyholder benefits and claims $(1) $- $- $1 $- $- Interest credited to policyholder account balances 72 50 27 14 163 21 Amortization of DAC and VOBA - - - - - - Interest expense on debt 39 38 38 38 153 163 Other operating costs (11) 34 43 26 92 248 Total adjusted expenses 99 122 108 79 408 432 Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax 33 (14) (49) (38) (68) (355) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (92) (4) (27) (3) (126) (109) Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax 125 (10) (22) (35) 58 (246) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 2 - 2 5 5 Less: Preferred stock dividends 26 25 26 27 104 89 Adjusted earnings $98 $(37) $(48) $(64) $(51) $(340)













Change in Market Risk Benefits and Net Derivative Gains (Losses) (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended CHANGE IN MARKET RISK BENEFITS December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Market risk benefits mark-to-market $1,290 $786 $(122) $1,428 $3,382 $3,322 Market risk benefits fees, net of claims 195 211 189 178 773 868 Ceded reinsurance (6) (13) (5) (27) (51) (56) Total change in market risk benefits $1,479 $984 $62 $1,579 $4,104 $4,134





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended NET DERIVATIVE GAINS (LOSSES) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net derivative gains (losses): Variable annuity hedges $(274) $(772) $(188) $(317) $(1,551) $(1,130) Shield embedded derivatives (1,323) 549 2,752 701 2,679 (2,857) ULSG hedges (192) (483) (659) (540) (1,874) (223) Other hedges and embedded derivatives (167) 91 63 96 83 206 Subtotal (1,956) (615) 1,968 (60) (663) (4,004) Investment hedge adjustments 33 23 9 6 71 21 Total net derivative gains (losses) $(1,923) $(592) $1,977 $(54) $(592) $(3,983)







Notable Items (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended NOTABLE ITEMS IMPACTING ADJUSTED EARNINGS December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Actuarial items and other insurance adjustments $(227) $(57) $200 $19 $(65) $182 Establishment costs 15 16 9 12 52 78 Debt repayment costs - - - - - 59 Prior year tax matters (51) - - - (51) - Total notable items (1) $(263) $(41) $209 $31 $(64) $319 NOTABLE ITEMS BY SEGMENT AND CORPORATE & OTHER Annuities $44 $55 $- $- $99 $61 Life - 16 - 19 35 - Run-off (271) (128) 200 - (199) 121 Corporate & Other (36) 16 9 12 1 137 Total notable items (1) $(263) $(41) $209 $31 $(64) $319 (1) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.







Variable Annuity Separate Account Returns and Allocations (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended VARIABLE ANNUITY SEPARATE ACCOUNT RETURNS December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total Quarterly VA separate account gross returns 6.82% (5.41)% (12.58)% (6.36)% 4.60% TOTAL VARIABLE ANNUITY SEPARATE ACCOUNT ALLOCATIONS Percent allocated to equity funds 27.40% 27.97% 27.60% 29.43% 29.62% Percent allocated to bond funds/other funds 8.82% 9.48% 9.29% 8.72% 8.57% Percent allocated to target volatility funds 20.28% 20.56% 21.01% 19.66% 19.87% Percent allocated to balanced funds 43.50% 41.99% 42.10% 42.19% 41.94%







Summary of Investments (Unaudited, dollars in millions)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Fixed maturity securities: U.S. corporate securities $32,607 28.93% $39,081 31.85% Foreign corporate securities 10,576 9.38% 11,706 9.54% U.S. government and agency securities 8,016 7.11% 9,307 7.59% Residential mortgage-backed securities 7,528 6.68% 9,259 7.55% Commercial mortgage-backed securities 6,611 5.87% 7,282 5.93% Asset-backed securities 5,359 4.75% 4,280 3.49% State and political subdivision securities 3,799 3.37% 4,835 3.94% Foreign government securities 1,081 0.96% 1,832 1.49% Total fixed maturity securities 75,577 67.05% 87,582 71.38% Equity securities 89 0.08% 101 0.08% Mortgage loans: Commercial mortgage loans 13,574 12.04% 12,187 9.93% Residential mortgage loans 5,116 4.54% 3,623 2.96% Agricultural mortgage loans 4,365 3.87% 4,163 3.39% Allowance for credit losses (119) (0.10)% (123) (0.10)% Total mortgage loans, net 22,936 20.35% 19,850 16.18% Policy loans 1,282 1.14% 1,264 1.03% Limited partnerships and limited liability companies 4,775 4.24% 4,271 3.48% Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 5,196 4.61% 6,315 5.15% Other invested assets: Derivatives: Interest rate 304 0.27% 1,094 0.89% Equity market 1,217 1.08% 1,665 1.36% Foreign currency exchange rate 745 0.66% 328 0.27% Credit 18 0.02% 39 0.03% Total derivatives 2,284 2.03% 3,126 2.55% ICOLI 250 0.22% - 0.00% FHLB common stock 201 0.18% 70 0.05% Other 117 0.10% 120 0.10% Total other invested assets 2,852 2.53% 3,316 2.70% Total investments and cash and cash equivalents $112,707 100.00% $122,699 100.00%





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net investment income yield (1) 3.79% 3.20% 3.92% 4.36% 4.66% (1) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.



Statutory Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited, in millions except Normalized Statutory Earnings (Loss))

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended COMBINED REVENUES AND EXPENSES (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total revenues (Line 9) $2,120 $5,089 $7,081 $4,165 $3,324 $18,455 $14,353 Total benefits and expenses before dividends to policyholders (Line 28) $1,542 $4,165 $6,920 $4,619 $3,537 $17,246 $13,236 COMBINED NET INCOME (LOSS) (1) Gain (loss) from operations net of taxes and dividends to policyholders (Line 33) $673 $869 $154 $(424) $(196) $1,272 $1,154 Net realized capital gains (losses), net of taxes and certain transfers to interest maintenance reserve (Line 34) (394) (76) 460 42 (87) 32 (1,322) Net income (loss) (Line 35) $279 $793 $614 $(382) $(283) $1,304 $(168) For the Year Ended NORMALIZED STATUTORY EARNINGS (LOSS) (2), (3) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (In billions) Statutory net gain (loss) from operations, pre-tax $1.0 $- Add: net realized capital gains (losses) 0.4 - Add: change in total asset requirement at CTE98, net of the change in VA reserves 0.7 - Add: unrealized gains (losses) on VA & Shield hedging program and other equity risk management strategies (1.6) - Add: impact of actuarial items and other insurance adjustments 0.4 - Add: other adjustments, net 0.1 - Normalized statutory earnings (loss) $1.0 $- (1) Combined statutory results are for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, Brighthouse Life Insurance Company of NY and New England Life Insurance Company. (2) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2. (3) Normalized statutory earnings (loss), presented in billions, is for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company and New England Life Insurance Company.







Statutory Balance Sheet and Surplus Information (Unaudited, in millions)

As of COMBINED ASSETS, LIABILITIES, AND CAPITAL AND SURPLUS (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total assets (Line 28) $188,585 $187,747 $192,672 $203,117 $210,819 Total liabilities (Line 28) $182,044 $181,264 $186,053 $196,196 $202,918 Total capital and surplus (Line 38) $6,541 $6,483 $6,619 $6,921 $7,901 COMBINED TAC AND RBC RATIO (1), (2) Combined total adjusted capital $8,052 $8,003 $8,188 $8,495 $9,441 Combined risk-based capital ratio (3) 441% 450%-470% 470%-490% 450%-470% 500% COMBINED ORDINARY DIVIDEND CAPACITY (1) Dividends paid to Holding Company $38 $- $- $- $344 Remaining ordinary dividend capacity (4) $1,474 $1,512 $1,512 $1,512 $244 (1) Combined statutory results are for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company and New England Life Insurance Company. (2) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2. (3) The RBC ratio is reported as a preliminary range for all periods, except those ended December 31. (4) Reflects remaining dividend amounts that may be paid at one or more points in time during the respective calendar year without prior regulatory approval.













Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures





Our definitions of non-GAAP and other financial measures may differ from those used by other companies.





Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures





We present certain measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of our performance by the investor community by highlighting the results of operations and the underlying profitability drivers of our business.





The following non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:





Non-GAAP financial measures: Most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted earnings (i) net income (loss) available to shareholders (1) (ii) adjusted earnings, less notable items (ii) net income (loss) available to shareholders (1) (iii) adjusted revenues (iii) revenues (iv) adjusted expenses (iv) expenses (v) adjusted earnings per common share (v) earnings per common share, diluted (1) (vi) adjusted earnings per common share, less notable items (vi) earnings per common share, diluted (1) (vii) adjusted return on common equity (vii) return on common equity (2) (viii) adjusted return on common equity, less notable items (viii) return on common equity (2) (ix) adjusted net investment income (ix) net investment income __________________ (1) Brighthouse uses net income (loss) available to shareholders to refer to net income (loss) available to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common shareholders, and earnings per common share, diluted to refer to net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share. (2) Brighthouse uses return on common equity to refer to return on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity.





Reconciliations to the most directly comparable historical GAAP measures are included for those measures which are presented herein. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we believe it is not possible without unreasonable efforts to provide other than a range of net investment gains and losses and net derivative gains and losses, which can fluctuate significantly within or outside the range and from period to period and may have a material impact on net income (loss) available to shareholders.





Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Expenses





Adjusted earnings is a financial measure used by management to evaluate performance and facilitate comparisons to industry results. This financial measure, which may be positive or negative, focuses on our primary businesses by excluding the impact of market volatility, which could distort trends.





Adjusted earnings reflects adjusted revenues less (i) adjusted expenses, (ii) provision for income tax expense (benefit), (iii) net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and (iv) preferred stock dividends. Provided below are the adjustments to GAAP revenues and GAAP expenses used to calculate adjusted revenues and adjusted expenses, respectively.



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures (Cont.)





The following are significant items excluded from total revenues in calculating the adjusted revenues component of adjusted earnings:





•Net investment gains (losses); and





•Net derivative gains (losses), excluding earned income and amortization of premium on derivatives that are hedges of investments or that are used to replicate certain investments, but do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment ("Investment Hedge Adjustments").





The following are significant items excluded from total expenses in calculating the adjusted expenses component of adjusted earnings:





•Change in market risk benefits; and





•Amounts associated with periodic crediting rate adjustments based on the total return of a contractually referenced pool of assets ("Market Value Adjustments").





The tax impact of the adjustments discussed above is calculated net of the statutory tax rate, which could differ from our effective tax rate.





Consistent with GAAP guidance for segment reporting, adjusted earnings is also our GAAP measure of segment performance.





Adjusted Earnings per Common Share and Adjusted Return on Common Equity





Adjusted earnings per common share and adjusted return on common equity are measures used by management to evaluate the execution of our business strategy and align such strategy with our shareholders' interests.





Adjusted earnings per common share is defined as adjusted earnings for the period divided by the weighted average number of fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding for the period. The weighted average common shares outstanding used to calculate adjusted earnings per share will differ from such shares used to calculate diluted net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share when the inclusion of dilutive shares has an anti-dilutive effect for one calculation but not for the other.





Adjusted return on common equity is defined as total annual adjusted earnings on a four quarter trailing basis, divided by the simple average of the most recent five quarters of total Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI.





Adjusted Net Investment Income





We present adjusted net investment income to measure our performance for management purposes, and we believe it enhances the understanding of our investment portfolio results. Adjusted net investment income represents GAAP net investment income plus Investment Hedge Adjustments.







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures (Cont.)





Other Financial Disclosures





Corporate Expenses





Corporate expenses includes functional department expenses, public company expenses, certain investment expenses, retirement funding and incentive compensation; and excludes establishment costs.





Notable items





Certain of the non-GAAP measures described above may be presented further adjusted to exclude notable items. Notable items reflect the unfavorable (favorable) after-tax impact on our results of certain unanticipated items and events, as well as certain items and events that were anticipated, such as establishment costs. The presentation of notable items and non-GAAP measures, less notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.





Book Value per Common Share and Book Value per Common Share, excluding AOCI





Brighthouse uses the term "book value" to refer to "Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, including AOCI." Book value per common share is defined as ending Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, including AOCI, divided by ending common shares outstanding. Book value per common share, excluding AOCI, is defined as ending Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI, divided by ending common shares outstanding.





CTE98





CTE98 is defined as the amount of assets required to satisfy contract holder obligations across market environments in the average of the worst two percent of a set of capital market scenarios over the life of the contracts.





Holding Company Liquid Assets





Holding company liquid assets include liquid assets in Brighthouse Financial, Inc., Brighthouse Holdings, LLC, and Brighthouse Services, LLC. Liquid assets are comprised of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and publicly-traded securities, excluding assets that are pledged or otherwise committed. Assets pledged or otherwise committed include assets held in trust.





Total Adjusted Capital





Total adjusted capital primarily consists of statutory capital and surplus, as well as the statutory asset valuation reserve. When referred to as "combined," represents that of our insurance subsidiaries as a whole.







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures (Cont.)





Other Financial Disclosures (cont.)





Sales





Life insurance sales consist of 100 percent of annualized new premium for term life, first-year paid premium for whole life, universal life, and variable universal life, and total paid premium for indexed universal life. We exclude company-sponsored internal exchanges, corporate-owned life insurance, bank-owned life insurance, and private placement variable universal life.





Annuity sales consist of 100 percent of direct statutory premiums, except for fixed index annuity sales, which represents 100 percent of gross sales on directly written business and the proportion of assumed gross sales under reinsurance agreements. Annuity sales exclude certain internal exchanges. These sales statistics do not correspond to revenues under GAAP, but are used as relevant measures of business activity.





Net Investment Income Yield





Similar to adjusted net investment income, we present net investment income yields as a performance measure we believe enhances the understanding of our investment portfolio results. Net investment income yields are calculated on adjusted net investment income as a percentage of average quarterly asset carrying values. Asset carrying values exclude unrealized gains (losses), collateral received in connection with our securities lending program, freestanding derivative assets and collateral received from derivative counterparties. Investment fee and expense yields are calculated as a percentage of average quarterly asset estimated fair values. Asset estimated fair values exclude collateral received in connection with our securities lending program, freestanding derivative assets and collateral received from derivative counterparties.





Normalized Statutory Earnings (Loss)





Normalized statutory earnings (loss) is used by management to measure our insurance companies' ability to pay future distributions and is reflective of whether our hedging program functions as intended. Normalized statutory earnings (loss) is calculated as statutory pre-tax net gain (loss) from operations adjusted for the favorable or unfavorable impacts of (i) net realized capital gains (losses), (ii) the change in total asset requirement at CTE98, net of the change in our variable annuity reserves, and (iii) unrealized gains (losses) associated with our variable annuities and Shield hedging programs and other equity risk management strategies. Normalized statutory earnings (loss) may be further adjusted for certain unanticipated items that impact our results in order to help management and investors better understand, evaluate and forecast those results.





Risk-Based Capital Ratio





The risk-based capital ratio is a method of measuring an insurance company's capital, taking into consideration its relative size and risk profile, in order to ensure compliance with minimum regulatory capital requirements set by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. When referred to as "combined," represents that of our insurance subsidiaries as a whole. The reporting of our combined risk-based capital ratio is not intended for the purpose of ranking any insurance company or for use in connection with any marketing, advertising or promotional activities.



Acronyms

AOCI Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) CTE Conditional tail expectations DAC Deferred policy acquisition costs FHLB Federal Home Loan Bank GAAP Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America GMDB Guaranteed minimum death benefits GMIB Guaranteed minimum income benefits GMWB Guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits ICOLI Insurance company-owned life insurance LDTI Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts NDGL Net derivative gains (losses) NIGL Net investment gains (losses) RBC Risk-based capital TAC Total adjusted capital ULSG Universal life insurance with secondary guarantees VA Variable annuity VOBA Value of business acquired







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Shareholders to Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings, Less Notable Items, and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Shareholders per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share and Adjusted Earnings, Less Notable Items per Common Share (Unaudited, in millions except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended ADJUSTED EARNINGS, LESS NOTABLE ITEMS (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) available to shareholders $110 $388 $1,719 $1,558 $3,775 $1,554 Less: Net investment gains (losses) (69) (45) (66) (68) (248) (59) Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments (1,956) (615) 1,968 (60) (663) (4,004) Less: Change in market risk benefits 1,479 984 62 1,579 4,104 4,134 Less: Market value adjustments and other (3) 20 32 38 87 17 Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments 114 (71) (421) (311) (689) (20) Adjusted earnings 545 115 144 380 1,184 1,486 Less: Notable items 263 41 (209) (31) 64 (319) Adjusted earnings, less notable items $282 $74 $353 $411 $1,120 $1,805 ADJUSTED EARNINGS, LESS NOTABLE ITEMS PER COMMON SHARE (1), (2) Net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share $1.59 $5.39 $22.91 $20.11 $51.30 $18.39 Less: Net investment gains (losses) (0.99) (0.63) (0.88) (0.88) (3.37) (0.70) Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments (28.04) (8.55) 26.25 (0.77) (9.01) (47.40) Less: Change in market risk benefits 21.20 13.67 0.83 20.38 55.78 48.94 Less: Market value adjustments and other (0.04) 0.28 0.43 0.49 1.18 0.20 Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments 1.63 (0.99) (5.62) (4.01) (9.36) (0.24) Adjusted earnings per common share 7.81 1.61 1.91 4.91 16.09 17.60 Less: Notable items 3.77 0.57 (2.79) (0.40) 0.87 (3.78) Adjusted earnings, less notable items per common share $4.04 $1.03 $4.71 $5.30 $15.22 $21.37 (1) Certain definitions have been updated due to the adoption of LDTI. See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in this Appendix. (2) Per share calculations are on a diluted basis and may not recalculate or foot due to rounding.







Reconciliation of Return on Common Equity to Adjusted Return on Common Equity, Excluding AOCI (Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Four Quarters Cumulative Trailing Basis ADJUSTED EARNINGS (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) available to shareholders $3,775 $4,887 $6,554 $6,232 $1,554 Less: Net investment gains (losses) (248) (239) (268) (272) (59) Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments (663) 1,724 3,816 (240) (4,004) Less: Change in market risk benefits 4,104 3,500 3,282 6,316 4,134 Less: Market value adjustments and other 87 120 140 152 17 Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments (689) (1,071) (1,464) (1,244) (20) Adjusted earnings $1,184 $853 $1,048 $1,520 $1,486 Five Quarters Average Stockholders' Equity Basis BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY, EXCLUDING AOCI (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s stockholders' equity $6,584 $6,847 $7,596 $7,804 $8,549 Less: Preferred stock, net 1,699 1,631 1,563 1,496 1,428 Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity 4,885 5,216 6,033 6,308 7,121 Less: AOCI (3,958) (3,421) (2,223) (1,247) 917 Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $8,843 $8,637 $8,256 $7,555 $6,204 Five Quarters Average Common Stockholders' Equity Basis ADJUSTED RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY, EXCLUDING AOCI (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Return on common equity 77.3% 93.7% 108.6% 98.8% 21.8% Return on AOCI (95.4)% (142.9)% (294.8)% (499.8)% 169.5% Return on common equity, excluding AOCI 42.7% 56.6% 79.4% 82.5% 25.0% Less: Return on net investment gains (losses) (2.8)% (2.8)% (3.2)% (3.6)% (1.0)% Less: Return on net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments (7.5)% 20.0% 46.2% (3.2)% (64.5)% Less: Return on change in market risk benefits 46.4% 40.5% 39.7% 83.6% 66.6% Less: Return on market value adjustments and other 1.0% 1.4% 1.7% 2.0% 0.2% Less: Return on provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments (7.8)% (12.4)% (17.7)% (16.4)% (0.3)% Adjusted return on common equity, excluding AOCI 13.4% 9.9% 12.7% 20.1% 24.0% (1) Simplified averaging was applied to all periods presented for 2022 and December 31, 2021.







Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Adjusted Revenues and Reconciliation of Total Expenses to Adjusted Expenses (Unaudited, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total revenues $(127) $1,121 $3,866 $2,013 $6,873 $4,976 Less: Net investment gains (losses) (69) (45) (66) (68) (248) (59) Less: Net derivative gains (losses) (1,923) (592) 1,977 (54) (592) (3,983) Less: Investment hedge adjustments (33) (23) (9) (6) (71) (21) Total adjusted revenues $1,898 $1,781 $1,964 $2,141 $7,784 $9,039 Total expenses $(167) $609 $1,689 $10 $2,141 $2,967 Less: Change in market risk benefits (1,479) (984) (62) (1,579) (4,104) (4,134) Less: Market value adjustments 3 (20) (32) (38) (87) (17) Total adjusted expenses $1,309 $1,613 $1,783 $1,627 $6,332 $7,118







Investment Reconciliation Details (Unaudited, dollars in millions)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended NET INVESTMENT GAINS (LOSSES) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Investment portfolio gains (losses) $(47) $(47) $(66) $(61) $9 $(221) $(15) Investment portfolio credit loss (provision) release and (writedowns) (22) 2 - (7) (32) (27) (44) Net investment gains (losses) $(69) $(45) $(66) $(68) $(23) $(248) $(59)





For the Three Months Ended NET INVESTMENT INCOME YIELD (1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Investment income yield 3.94% 3.35% 4.06% 4.50% 4.80% Investment fees and expenses (0.15)% (0.15)% (0.14)% (0.14)% (0.14)% Net investment income yield 3.79% 3.20% 3.92% 4.36% 4.66% (1) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in this Appendix.



