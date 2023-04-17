Brighthouse Financial : Financial Supplement Fourth Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

Recast for Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts -- Unaudited
This financial supplement reflects the Company's adoption, on January 1, 2023, of the provisions of U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Update 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts ("LDTI"). This financial supplement replaces in its entirety the Company's Q4 2022 Financial Supplement previously furnished on Form 8-K on February 9, 2023 and available on its website. This financial supplement is unaudited and is also being provided prior to the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to aid investors and other users of our financial statements in understanding the impacts of the Company's adoption of LDTI.
Note: See the Appendix for non-GAAP financial information, definitions and reconciliations. Financial information, unless otherwise noted, is rounded to millions. Some financial information, therefore, may not sum to the corresponding total.
As used in this financial supplement, "Brighthouse Financial," "Brighthouse," the "Company," "we," "our" and "us" refer to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
Financial Results
Financial Supplement
1
Key Metrics (Unaudited, dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, including AOCI
$3,834
$2,901
$5,481
$5,524
$3,834
$6,686
Less: AOCI
(6,106)
(7,015)
(4,176)
(2,541)
(6,106)
47
Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$9,940
$9,916
$9,657
$8,065
$9,940
$6,639
Return on Common Equity (1), (5)
Return on common equity
77.3%
93.7%
108.6%
98.8%
77.3%
21.8%
Return on common equity, excluding AOCI
42.7%
56.6%
79.4%
82.5%
42.7%
25.0%
Adjusted return on common equity, excluding AOCI
13.4%
9.9%
12.7%
20.1%
13.4%
24.0%
Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted (1)
Net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share
$1.59
$5.39
$22.91
$20.11
$51.30
$18.39
Adjusted earnings per common share
$7.81
$1.61
$1.91
$4.91
$16.09
$17.60
Adjusted earnings, less notable items per common share
$4.04
$1.03
$4.71
$5.30
$15.22
$21.37
Weighted average common shares outstanding
69,765,118
71,959,380
74,971,658
77,476,465
73,581,168
84,466,157
Book Value Per Common Share
Book value per common share (1)
$56.15
$41.41
$75.01
$72.88
$56.15
$85.86
Book value per common share, excluding AOCI (1)
$145.58
$141.53
$132.16
$106.40
$145.58
$85.26
Ending common shares outstanding
68,278,068
70,060,560
73,072,766
75,799,704
68,278,068
77,870,072
(1) Certain definitions have been updated due to the adoption of LDTI. See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.
(2) See additional information regarding notable items on page 18.
(3) Includes functional department expenses, public company expenses, certain investment expenses, retirement funding and incentive compensation; and excludes establishment costs.
(4) The RBC ratio is reported as a preliminary range for all periods, except those ended December 31.
(5) Simplified averaging was applied to all periods presented for 2022 and December 31, 2021.
GAAP Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Revenues
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Premiums
$167
$162
$167
$166
$662
$707
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
549
597
609
680
2,435
2,980
Net investment income
1,049
877
1,061
1,151
4,138
4,881
Other revenues
100
122
118
138
478
450
Revenues before NIGL and NDGL
1,865
1,758
1,955
2,135
7,713
9,018
Net investment gains (losses)
(69)
(45)
(66)
(68)
(248)
(59)
Net derivative gains (losses)
(1,923)
(592)
1,977
(54)
(592)
(3,983)
Total revenues
$(127)
$1,121
$3,866
$2,013
$6,873
$4,976
Expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$267
$534
$717
$675
$2,193
$2,746
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
401
405
284
248
1,338
1,269
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
155
159
158
157
629
637
Change in market risk benefits
(1,479)
(984)
(62)
(1,579)
(4,104)
(4,134)
Interest expense on debt
39
38
38
38
153
163
Other expenses
450
457
554
471
1,932
2,286
Total expenses
(167)
609
1,689
10
2,141
2,967
Income (loss) before provision for income tax
40
512
2,177
2,003
4,732
2,009
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
(97)
97
432
416
848
361
Net income (loss)
137
415
1,745
1,587
3,884
1,648
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
2
-
2
5
5
Net income (loss) attributable to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
136
413
1,745
1,585
3,879
1,643
Less: Preferred stock dividends
26
25
26
27
104
89
Net income (loss) available to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common shareholders
$110
$388
$1,719
$1,558
$3,775
$1,554
GAAP Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions)
As of
ASSETS
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale
$75,577
$75,271
$78,606
$82,496
$87,582
Equity securities
89
100
96
80
101
Mortgage loans
22,936
22,089
21,508
21,357
19,850
Policy loans
1,282
1,274
1,277
1,270
1,264
Limited partnerships and limited liability companies
4,775
4,607
4,683
4,587
4,271
Short-term investments
1,081
1,130
920
1,062
1,841
Other invested assets
2,852
4,033
3,345
2,568
3,316
Total investments
108,592
108,504
110,435
113,420
118,225
Cash and cash equivalents
4,115
4,793
5,071
4,101
4,474
Accrued investment income
885
909
852
754
724
Reinsurance recoverables
18,019
16,694
15,698
16,047
16,648
Premiums and other receivables
529
544
765
645
527
DAC and VOBA
5,084
5,142
5,196
5,239
5,288
Current income tax recoverable
38
18
18
-
-
Deferred income tax asset
1,736
1,942
1,272
1,271
1,001
Market risk benefit assets
483
400
375
384
449
Other assets
401
414
425
440
457
Separate account assets
84,965
81,836
88,843
104,441
114,464
Total assets
$224,847
$221,196
$228,950
$246,742
$262,257
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Future policy benefits
$31,497
$32,016
$33,492
$36,373
$39,990
Policyholder account balances
73,527
69,749
66,717
66,711
65,249
Market risk benefit liabilities
10,389
11,425
12,304
13,637
16,034
Other policy-related balances
4,098
4,051
3,944
4,098
4,075
Payables for collateral under securities loaned and other transactions
4,560
6,532
6,675
6,209
6,269
Long-term debt
3,156
3,156
3,157
3,157
3,157
Current income tax payable
-
-
-
61
62
Other liabilities
7,057
7,766
6,573
4,767
4,507
Separate account liabilities
84,965
81,836
88,843
104,441
114,464
Total liabilities
219,249
216,531
221,705
239,454
253,807
Equity
Preferred stock, at par value
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, at par value
1
1
1
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
14,075
14,095
14,113
14,133
14,154
Retained earnings (deficit)
(395)
(532)
(945)
(2,689)
(4,274)
Treasury stock
(2,042)
(1,949)
(1,813)
(1,681)
(1,543)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,106)
(7,015)
(4,176)
(2,541)
47
Total Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
5,533
4,600
7,180
7,223
8,385
Noncontrolling interests
65
65
65
65
65
Total equity
5,598
4,665
7,245
7,288
8,450
Total liabilities and equity
$224,847
$221,196
$228,950
$246,742
$262,257
Earnings and
Select Metrics from
Segments and
Corporate & Other
Statements of Adjusted Earnings by Segment and Corporate & Other (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Adjusted revenues
Annuities
Life
Run-off
Corporate & Other
Total
Premiums
$123
$537
$2
$-
$662
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
1,708
219
508
-
2,435
Net investment income
2,261
442
1,166
340
4,209
Other revenues
434
15
29
-
478
Total adjusted revenues
$4,526
$1,213
$1,705
$340
$7,784
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$380
$800
$1,013
$-
$2,193
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
897
75
290
163
1,425
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
515
114
-
-
629
Interest expense on debt
-
-
-
153
153
Other operating costs
1,417
130
293
92
1,932
Total adjusted expenses
3,209
1,119
1,596
408
6,332
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
1,317
94
109
(68)
1,452
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
247
16
22
(126)
159
Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax
1,070
78
87
58
1,293
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
5
5
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
104
104
Adjusted earnings
$1,070
$78
$87
$(51)
$1,184
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Adjusted revenues
Annuities
Life
Run-off
Corporate & Other
Total
Premiums
$142
$562
$3
$-
$707
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
2,155
341
484
-
2,980
Net investment income
2,217
698
1,910
77
4,902
Other revenues
389
32
29
-
450
Total adjusted revenues
$4,903
$1,633
$2,426
$77
$9,039
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$283
$786
$1,677
$-
$2,746
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
864
108
293
21
1,286
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
513
124
-
-
637
Interest expense on debt
-
-
-
163
163
Other operating costs
1,654
193
191
248
2,286
Total adjusted expenses
3,314
1,211
2,161
432
7,118
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
1,589
422
265
(355)
1,921
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
303
88
59
(109)
341
Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax
1,286
334
206
(246)
1,580
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
5
5
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
89
89
Adjusted earnings
$1,286
$334
$206
$(340)
$1,486
Total Segments and Corporate & Other - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Adjusted revenues
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Premiums
$167
$162
$167
$166
$662
$707
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
549
597
609
680
2,435
2,980
Net investment income
1,082
900
1,070
1,157
4,209
4,902
Other revenues
100
122
118
138
478
450
Total adjusted revenues
$1,898
$1,781
$1,964
$2,141
$7,784
$9,039
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$267
$534
$717
$675
$2,193
$2,746
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
398
425
316
286
1,425
1,286
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
155
159
158
157
629
637
Interest expense on debt
39
38
38
38
153
163
Other operating costs
450
457
554
471
1,932
2,286
Total adjusted expenses
1,309
1,613
1,783
1,627
6,332
7,118
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
589
168
181
514
1,452
1,921
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
17
26
11
105
159
341
Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax
572
142
170
409
1,293
1,580
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
2
-
2
5
5
Less: Preferred stock dividends
26
25
26
27
104
89
Adjusted earnings
$545
$115
$144
$380
$1,184
$1,486
Annuities - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Adjusted revenues
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Premiums
$39
$30
$29
$25
$123
$142
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
367
401
442
498
1,708
2,155
Net investment income
613
547
546
555
2,261
2,217
Other revenues
85
113
112
124
434
389
Total adjusted revenues
$1,104
$1,091
$1,129
$1,202
$4,526
$4,903
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$144
$86
$75
$75
$380
$283
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
232
283
192
190
897
864
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
129
130
129
127
515
513
Interest expense on debt
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other operating costs
360
346
339
372
1,417
1,654
Total adjusted expenses
865
845
735
764
3,209
3,314
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
239
246
394
438
1,317
1,589
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
45
44
74
84
247
303
Adjusted earnings
$194
$202
$320
$354
$1,070
$1,286
Annuities - Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE (1)
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Account value, beginning of period
$105,392
$112,139
$128,397
$136,881
$133,155
Premiums and deposits (2)
1,595
1,702
2,035
1,876
2,111
Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits
(2,717)
(2,504)
(2,500)
(2,758)
(3,231)
Net flows (3)
(1,122)
(802)
(465)
(882)
(1,120)
Investment performance (4)
7,121
(5,363)
(15,219)
(7,026)
5,496
Policy charges and other
(540)
(582)
(574)
(576)
(650)
Account value, end of period
$110,851
$105,392
$112,139
$128,397
$136,881
FIXED ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE (5)
Account value, beginning of period
$17,938
$16,028
$15,671
$15,603
$15,536
Premiums and deposits (2)
1,656
2,055
503
241
316
Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits
(587)
(283)
(237)
(266)
(331)
Net flows (3)
1,069
1,772
266
(25)
(15)
Interest credited
(228)
109
96
89
92
Other
(27)
29
(5)
4
(10)
Account value, end of period
$18,752
$17,938
$16,028
$15,671
$15,603
INCOME ANNUITIES (1)
Income annuity insurance liabilities
$4,569
$4,576
$4,587
$4,613
$4,644
(1) Includes general account and separate account.
(2) Includes premiums and deposits directed to the general account investment option of variable products.
(3) Deposits and withdrawals include policy exchanges.
(4) Includes the interest credited on the general account option of variable products.
(5) Includes fixed index annuities.
Annuities - Select Operating Metrics (Cont.) (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITY SALES
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Shield Level Annuities (1)
$1,389
$1,436
$1,629
$1,394
$1,551
$5,848
$6,201
GMWB
101
149
268
334
393
852
1,548
GMDB only
55
69
75
87
84
286
376
GMIB
9
10
13
17
18
49
76
Total variable and Shield Level annuity sales
$1,554
$1,664
$1,985
$1,832
$2,046
$7,035
$8,201
FIXED AND INCOME ANNUITY SALES
Fixed index annuities (2)
$161
$213
$206
$196
$292
$776
$845
Fixed deferred annuities
1,493
1,841
293
41
19
3,668
102
Single premium immediate annuities
3
2
2
1
1
8
2
Other fixed and income annuities
-
1
-
-
1
1
2
Total fixed and income annuity sales
$1,657
$2,057
$501
$238
$313
$4,453
$951
(1) Shield Level Annuities refers to our suite of structured annuities consisting of products marketed under various names.
(2) Represents 100% of gross sales on directly written business and the proportion of assumed gross sales under reinsurance agreements.
Life - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Adjusted revenues
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Premiums
$128
$130
$138
$141
$537
$562
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
66
61
36
56
219
341
Net investment income
90
77
115
160
442
698
Other revenues
7
2
-
6
15
32
Total adjusted revenues
$291
$270
$289
$363
$1,213
$1,633
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$168
$223
$192
$217
$800
$786
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
22
23
26
4
75
108
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
26
29
29
30
114
124
Interest expense on debt
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other operating costs
56
39
6
29
130
193
Total adjusted expenses
272
314
253
280
1,119
1,211
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
19
(44)
36
83
94
422
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
2
(10)
7
17
16
88
Adjusted earnings
$17
$(34)
$29
$66
$78
$334
Life - Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
LIFE ACCOUNT VALUE: GENERAL ACCOUNT
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Universal and variable universal life account value, beginning of period
$2,663
$2,678
$2,671
$2,694
$2,680
Premiums and deposits (1)
54
54
54
56
86
Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits
(33)
(44)
(34)
(42)
(33)
Net flows
21
10
20
14
53
Net transfers from (to) separate account
7
9
17
15
5
Interest credited
24
24
24
5
28
Policy charges and other
(57)
(58)
(54)
(57)
(72)
Universal and variable universal life account value, end of period
$2,658
$2,663
$2,678
$2,671
$2,694
LIFE ACCOUNT VALUE: SEPARATE ACCOUNT
Variable universal life account value, beginning of period
$4,912
$5,251
$6,262
$6,861
$6,598
Premiums and deposits
44
44
43
45
47
Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits
(43)
(64)
(52)
(68)
(81)
Net flows
1
(20)
(9)
(23)
(34)
Investment performance
364
(263)
(929)
(513)
357
Net transfers from (to) general account
(10)
(9)
(16)
(15)
(5)
Policy charges and other
(52)
(47)
(57)
(48)
(55)
Variable universal life account value, end of period
$5,215
$4,912
$5,251
$6,262
$6,861
(1) Includes premiums and deposits directed to the general account investment option of variable products.
Life - Select Operating Metrics (Cont.) (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
LIFE SALES
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Total life sales
$22
$19
$19
$20
$35
$80
$111
As of
LIFE INSURANCE IN-FORCE
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Whole Life
Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance
$18,264
$18,422
$18,490
$18,645
$18,819
Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance
$3,069
$3,156
$3,113
$3,153
$3,196
Term Life
Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance
$360,611
$364,251
$368,082
$372,019
$376,022
Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance
$288,522
$290,746
$292,839
$295,051
$297,053
Universal and Variable Universal Life
Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance
$46,000
$46,336
$46,876
$48,063
$49,063
Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance
$34,463
$34,597
$34,981
$36,118
$37,016
Run-off - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Adjusted revenues
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Premiums
$-
$2
$-
$-
$2
$3
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
116
135
131
126
508
484
Net investment income
247
168
350
401
1,166
1,910
Other revenues
8
7
6
8
29
29
Total adjusted revenues
$371
$312
$487
$535
$1,705
$2,426
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$(44)
$225
$450
$382
$1,013
$1,677
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
72
69
71
78
290
293
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense on debt
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other operating costs
45
38
166
44
293
191
Total adjusted expenses
73
332
687
504
1,596
2,161
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
298
(20)
(200)
31
109
265
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
62
(4)
(43)
7
22
59
Adjusted earnings
$236
$(16)
$(157)
$24
$87
$206
Run-off - Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
UNIVERSAL LIFE WITH SECONDARY GUARANTEES ACCOUNT VALUE
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Account value, beginning of period
$5,380
$5,454
$5,512
$5,569
$5,629
Premiums and deposits (1)
167
173
180
177
170
Withdrawals, surrenders and contract benefits
(32)
(32)
(21)
(32)
(26)
Net flows
135
141
159
145
144
Interest credited
46
46
45
62
50
Policy charges and other
(254)
(261)
(262)
(264)
(254)
Account value, end of period
$5,307
$5,380
$5,454
$5,512
$5,569
As of
LIFE INSURANCE IN-FORCE
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Universal Life with Secondary Guarantees
Life Insurance in-force, before reinsurance
$72,276
$72,847
$73,393
$73,813
$74,535
Life Insurance in-force, net of reinsurance
$35,980
$36,308
$36,611
$36,887
$37,206
(1) Includes premiums and deposits directed to the general account investment option of variable products.
Corporate & Other - Statements of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Adjusted revenues
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Premiums
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net investment income
132
108
59
41
340
77
Other revenues
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total adjusted revenues
$132
$108
$59
$41
$340
$77
Adjusted expenses
Policyholder benefits and claims
$(1)
$-
$-
$1
$-
$-
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
72
50
27
14
163
21
Amortization of DAC and VOBA
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense on debt
39
38
38
38
153
163
Other operating costs
(11)
34
43
26
92
248
Total adjusted expenses
99
122
108
79
408
432
Adjusted earnings before provision for income tax
33
(14)
(49)
(38)
(68)
(355)
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
(92)
(4)
(27)
(3)
(126)
(109)
Adjusted earnings after provision for income tax
125
(10)
(22)
(35)
58
(246)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
2
-
2
5
5
Less: Preferred stock dividends
26
25
26
27
104
89
Adjusted earnings
$98
$(37)
$(48)
$(64)
$(51)
$(340)
Other Information
Change in Market Risk Benefits and Net Derivative Gains (Losses) (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
CHANGE IN MARKET RISK BENEFITS
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Market risk benefits mark-to-market
$1,290
$786
$(122)
$1,428
$3,382
$3,322
Market risk benefits fees, net of claims
195
211
189
178
773
868
Ceded reinsurance
(6)
(13)
(5)
(27)
(51)
(56)
Total change in market risk benefits
$1,479
$984
$62
$1,579
$4,104
$4,134
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
NET DERIVATIVE GAINS (LOSSES)
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Net derivative gains (losses):
Variable annuity hedges
$(274)
$(772)
$(188)
$(317)
$(1,551)
$(1,130)
Shield embedded derivatives
(1,323)
549
2,752
701
2,679
(2,857)
ULSG hedges
(192)
(483)
(659)
(540)
(1,874)
(223)
Other hedges and embedded derivatives
(167)
91
63
96
83
206
Subtotal
(1,956)
(615)
1,968
(60)
(663)
(4,004)
Investment hedge adjustments
33
23
9
6
71
21
Total net derivative gains (losses)
$(1,923)
$(592)
$1,977
$(54)
$(592)
$(3,983)
Notable Items (Unaudited, in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
NOTABLE ITEMS IMPACTING ADJUSTED EARNINGS
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Actuarial items and other insurance adjustments
$(227)
$(57)
$200
$19
$(65)
$182
Establishment costs
15
16
9
12
52
78
Debt repayment costs
-
-
-
-
-
59
Prior year tax matters
(51)
-
-
-
(51)
-
Total notable items (1)
$(263)
$(41)
$209
$31
$(64)
$319
NOTABLE ITEMS BY SEGMENT AND CORPORATE & OTHER
Annuities
$44
$55
$-
$-
$99
$61
Life
-
16
-
19
35
-
Run-off
(271)
(128)
200
-
(199)
121
Corporate & Other
(36)
16
9
12
1
137
Total notable items (1)
$(263)
$(41)
$209
$31
$(64)
$319
(1) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.
Variable Annuity Separate Account Returns and Allocations (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
VARIABLE ANNUITY SEPARATE ACCOUNT RETURNS
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Total Quarterly VA separate account gross returns
6.82%
(5.41)%
(12.58)%
(6.36)%
4.60%
TOTAL VARIABLE ANNUITY SEPARATE ACCOUNT ALLOCATIONS
Percent allocated to equity funds
27.40%
27.97%
27.60%
29.43%
29.62%
Percent allocated to bond funds/other funds
8.82%
9.48%
9.29%
8.72%
8.57%
Percent allocated to target volatility funds
20.28%
20.56%
21.01%
19.66%
19.87%
Percent allocated to balanced funds
43.50%
41.99%
42.10%
42.19%
41.94%
Summary of Investments (Unaudited, dollars in millions)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Fixed maturity securities:
U.S. corporate securities
$32,607
28.93%
$39,081
31.85%
Foreign corporate securities
10,576
9.38%
11,706
9.54%
U.S. government and agency securities
8,016
7.11%
9,307
7.59%
Residential mortgage-backed securities
7,528
6.68%
9,259
7.55%
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
6,611
5.87%
7,282
5.93%
Asset-backed securities
5,359
4.75%
4,280
3.49%
State and political subdivision securities
3,799
3.37%
4,835
3.94%
Foreign government securities
1,081
0.96%
1,832
1.49%
Total fixed maturity securities
75,577
67.05%
87,582
71.38%
Equity securities
89
0.08%
101
0.08%
Mortgage loans:
Commercial mortgage loans
13,574
12.04%
12,187
9.93%
Residential mortgage loans
5,116
4.54%
3,623
2.96%
Agricultural mortgage loans
4,365
3.87%
4,163
3.39%
Allowance for credit losses
(119)
(0.10)%
(123)
(0.10)%
Total mortgage loans, net
22,936
20.35%
19,850
16.18%
Policy loans
1,282
1.14%
1,264
1.03%
Limited partnerships and limited liability companies
4,775
4.24%
4,271
3.48%
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
5,196
4.61%
6,315
5.15%
Other invested assets:
Derivatives:
Interest rate
304
0.27%
1,094
0.89%
Equity market
1,217
1.08%
1,665
1.36%
Foreign currency exchange rate
745
0.66%
328
0.27%
Credit
18
0.02%
39
0.03%
Total derivatives
2,284
2.03%
3,126
2.55%
ICOLI
250
0.22%
-
0.00%
FHLB common stock
201
0.18%
70
0.05%
Other
117
0.10%
120
0.10%
Total other invested assets
2,852
2.53%
3,316
2.70%
Total investments and cash and cash equivalents
$112,707
100.00%
$122,699
100.00%
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Net investment income yield (1)
3.79%
3.20%
3.92%
4.36%
4.66%
(1) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.
Statutory Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited, in millions except Normalized Statutory Earnings (Loss))
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
COMBINED REVENUES AND EXPENSES (1)
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Total revenues (Line 9)
$2,120
$5,089
$7,081
$4,165
$3,324
$18,455
$14,353
Total benefits and expenses before dividends to policyholders (Line 28)
$1,542
$4,165
$6,920
$4,619
$3,537
$17,246
$13,236
COMBINED NET INCOME (LOSS) (1)
Gain (loss) from operations net of taxes and dividends to policyholders (Line 33)
$673
$869
$154
$(424)
$(196)
$1,272
$1,154
Net realized capital gains (losses), net of taxes and certain transfers to interest maintenance reserve (Line 34)
(394)
(76)
460
42
(87)
32
(1,322)
Net income (loss) (Line 35)
$279
$793
$614
$(382)
$(283)
$1,304
$(168)
For the Year Ended
NORMALIZED STATUTORY EARNINGS (LOSS) (2), (3)
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
(In billions)
Statutory net gain (loss) from operations, pre-tax
$1.0
$-
Add: net realized capital gains (losses)
0.4
-
Add: change in total asset requirement at CTE98, net of the change in VA reserves
0.7
-
Add: unrealized gains (losses) on VA & Shield hedging program and other equity risk management strategies
(1.6)
-
Add: impact of actuarial items and other insurance adjustments
0.4
-
Add: other adjustments, net
0.1
-
Normalized statutory earnings (loss)
$1.0
$-
(1) Combined statutory results are for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, Brighthouse Life Insurance Company of NY and New England Life Insurance Company.
(2) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.
(3) Normalized statutory earnings (loss), presented in billions, is for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company and New England Life Insurance Company.
Statutory Balance Sheet and Surplus Information (Unaudited, in millions)
As of
COMBINED ASSETS, LIABILITIES, AND CAPITAL AND SURPLUS (1)
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Total assets (Line 28)
$188,585
$187,747
$192,672
$203,117
$210,819
Total liabilities (Line 28)
$182,044
$181,264
$186,053
$196,196
$202,918
Total capital and surplus (Line 38)
$6,541
$6,483
$6,619
$6,921
$7,901
COMBINED TAC AND RBC RATIO (1), (2)
Combined total adjusted capital
$8,052
$8,003
$8,188
$8,495
$9,441
Combined risk-based capital ratio (3)
441%
450%-470%
470%-490%
450%-470%
500%
COMBINED ORDINARY DIVIDEND CAPACITY (1)
Dividends paid to Holding Company
$38
$-
$-
$-
$344
Remaining ordinary dividend capacity (4)
$1,474
$1,512
$1,512
$1,512
$244
(1) Combined statutory results are for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company and New England Life Insurance Company.
(2) See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in the Appendix beginning on page A-2.
(3) The RBC ratio is reported as a preliminary range for all periods, except those ended December 31.
(4) Reflects remaining dividend amounts that may be paid at one or more points in time during the respective calendar year without prior regulatory approval.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This financial supplement and other oral or written statements that we make from time to time may contain information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "may," "will," "could," "intend," "goal," "target," "guidance," "forecast," "preliminary," "objective," "continue," "aim," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning, or that are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include, without limitation, statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, financial projections, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, as well as trends in operating and financial results.
Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many such factors will be important in determining the actual future results of Brighthouse Financial. These statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others: differences between actual experience and actuarial assumptions and the effectiveness of our actuarial models; higher risk management costs and exposure to increased market risk due to guarantees within certain of our products; the effectiveness of our variable annuity exposure risk management strategy and the impact of such strategy on volatility in our profitability measures and negative effects on our statutory capital; material differences between actual outcomes and the sensitivities calculated under certain scenarios that we may utilize in connection with our variable annuity risk management strategies; the impact of interest rates on our future ULSG policyholder obligations and net income volatility; the potential material adverse effect of changes in accounting standards, practices or policies applicable to us, including changes in the accounting for long-duration contracts; loss of business and other negative impacts resulting from a downgrade or a potential downgrade in our financial strength or credit ratings; the availability of reinsurance and the ability of the counterparties to our reinsurance or indemnification arrangements to perform their obligations thereunder; heightened competition, including with respect to service, product features, scale, price, actual or perceived financial strength, claims-paying ratings, credit ratings, e-business capabilities and name recognition; our ability to market and distribute our products through distribution channels; any failure of third parties to provide services we need, any failure of the practices and procedures of such third parties and any inability to obtain information or assistance we need from third parties; the ability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends to us, and our ability to pay dividends to our shareholders and repurchase our common stock; the risks associated with climate change; the adverse impact of public health crises, extreme mortality events or similar occurrences on our business and the economy in general; the impact of adverse capital and credit market conditions, including with respect to our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; the impact of economic conditions in the capital markets and the U.S. and global economy, as well as geopolitical events, military actions or catastrophic events, on our profitability measures as well as our investment portfolio, including on realized and unrealized losses and impairments, net investment spread and net investment income; the financial risks that our investment portfolio is subject to, including credit risk, interest rate risk, inflation risk, market valuation risk, liquidity risk, real estate risk, derivatives risk, and other factors outside our control; the impact of changes in regulation and in supervisory and enforcement policies or interpretations thereof on our insurance business or other operations; the potential material negative tax impact of potential future tax legislation that could make some of our products less attractive to consumers or increase our tax liability; the effectiveness of our policies, procedures and processes in managing risk; the loss or disclosure of confidential information, damage to our reputation and impairment of our ability to conduct business effectively as a result of any failure in cyber- or other information security systems; whether all or any portion of the tax consequences of our separation from MetLife, Inc. are not as expected, leading to material additional taxes or material adverse consequences to tax attributes that impact us; and other factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC.
For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements included and the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, particularly in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk," as well as in our other subsequent filings with the SEC. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures
Our definitions of non-GAAP and other financial measures may differ from those used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures
We present certain measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of our performance by the investor community by highlighting the results of operations and the underlying profitability drivers of our business.
The following non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:
(i)
adjusted earnings
(i)
net income (loss) available to shareholders (1)
(ii)
adjusted earnings, less notable items
(ii)
net income (loss) available to shareholders (1)
(iii)
adjusted revenues
(iii)
revenues
(iv)
adjusted expenses
(iv)
expenses
(v)
adjusted earnings per common share
(v)
earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(vi)
adjusted earnings per common share, less notable items
(vi)
earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(vii)
adjusted return on common equity
(vii)
return on common equity (2)
(viii)
adjusted return on common equity, less notable items
(viii)
return on common equity (2)
(ix)
adjusted net investment income
(ix)
net investment income
__________________
(1) Brighthouse uses net income (loss) available to shareholders to refer to net income (loss) available to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common shareholders, and earnings per common share, diluted to refer to net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share.
(2) Brighthouse uses return on common equity to refer to return on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity.
Reconciliations to the most directly comparable historical GAAP measures are included for those measures which are presented herein. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we believe it is not possible without unreasonable efforts to provide other than a range of net investment gains and losses and net derivative gains and losses, which can fluctuate significantly within or outside the range and from period to period and may have a material impact on net income (loss) available to shareholders.
Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Expenses
Adjusted earnings is a financial measure used by management to evaluate performance and facilitate comparisons to industry results. This financial measure, which may be positive or negative, focuses on our primary businesses by excluding the impact of market volatility, which could distort trends.
Adjusted earnings reflects adjusted revenues less (i) adjusted expenses, (ii) provision for income tax expense (benefit), (iii) net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and (iv) preferred stock dividends. Provided below are the adjustments to GAAP revenues and GAAP expenses used to calculate adjusted revenues and adjusted expenses, respectively.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures (Cont.)
The following are significant items excluded from total revenues in calculating the adjusted revenues component of adjusted earnings:
•Net investment gains (losses); and
•Net derivative gains (losses), excluding earned income and amortization of premium on derivatives that are hedges of investments or that are used to replicate certain investments, but do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment ("Investment Hedge Adjustments").
The following are significant items excluded from total expenses in calculating the adjusted expenses component of adjusted earnings:
•Change in market risk benefits; and
•Amounts associated with periodic crediting rate adjustments based on the total return of a contractually referenced pool of assets ("Market Value Adjustments").
The tax impact of the adjustments discussed above is calculated net of the statutory tax rate, which could differ from our effective tax rate.
Consistent with GAAP guidance for segment reporting, adjusted earnings is also our GAAP measure of segment performance.
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share and Adjusted Return on Common Equity
Adjusted earnings per common share and adjusted return on common equity are measures used by management to evaluate the execution of our business strategy and align such strategy with our shareholders' interests.
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined as adjusted earnings for the period divided by the weighted average number of fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding for the period. The weighted average common shares outstanding used to calculate adjusted earnings per share will differ from such shares used to calculate diluted net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share when the inclusion of dilutive shares has an anti-dilutive effect for one calculation but not for the other.
Adjusted return on common equity is defined as total annual adjusted earnings on a four quarter trailing basis, divided by the simple average of the most recent five quarters of total Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI.
Adjusted Net Investment Income
We present adjusted net investment income to measure our performance for management purposes, and we believe it enhances the understanding of our investment portfolio results. Adjusted net investment income represents GAAP net investment income plus Investment Hedge Adjustments.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures (Cont.)
Other Financial Disclosures
Corporate Expenses
Corporate expenses includes functional department expenses, public company expenses, certain investment expenses, retirement funding and incentive compensation; and excludes establishment costs.
Notable items
Certain of the non-GAAP measures described above may be presented further adjusted to exclude notable items. Notable items reflect the unfavorable (favorable) after-tax impact on our results of certain unanticipated items and events, as well as certain items and events that were anticipated, such as establishment costs. The presentation of notable items and non-GAAP measures, less notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.
Book Value per Common Share and Book Value per Common Share, excluding AOCI
Brighthouse uses the term "book value" to refer to "Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, including AOCI." Book value per common share is defined as ending Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, including AOCI, divided by ending common shares outstanding. Book value per common share, excluding AOCI, is defined as ending Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI, divided by ending common shares outstanding.
CTE98
CTE98 is defined as the amount of assets required to satisfy contract holder obligations across market environments in the average of the worst two percent of a set of capital market scenarios over the life of the contracts.
Holding Company Liquid Assets
Holding company liquid assets include liquid assets in Brighthouse Financial, Inc., Brighthouse Holdings, LLC, and Brighthouse Services, LLC. Liquid assets are comprised of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and publicly-traded securities, excluding assets that are pledged or otherwise committed. Assets pledged or otherwise committed include assets held in trust.
Total Adjusted Capital
Total adjusted capital primarily consists of statutory capital and surplus, as well as the statutory asset valuation reserve. When referred to as "combined," represents that of our insurance subsidiaries as a whole.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures (Cont.)
Other Financial Disclosures (cont.)
Sales
Life insurance sales consist of 100 percent of annualized new premium for term life, first-year paid premium for whole life, universal life, and variable universal life, and total paid premium for indexed universal life. We exclude company-sponsored internal exchanges, corporate-owned life insurance, bank-owned life insurance, and private placement variable universal life.
Annuity sales consist of 100 percent of direct statutory premiums, except for fixed index annuity sales, which represents 100 percent of gross sales on directly written business and the proportion of assumed gross sales under reinsurance agreements. Annuity sales exclude certain internal exchanges. These sales statistics do not correspond to revenues under GAAP, but are used as relevant measures of business activity.
Net Investment Income Yield
Similar to adjusted net investment income, we present net investment income yields as a performance measure we believe enhances the understanding of our investment portfolio results. Net investment income yields are calculated on adjusted net investment income as a percentage of average quarterly asset carrying values. Asset carrying values exclude unrealized gains (losses), collateral received in connection with our securities lending program, freestanding derivative assets and collateral received from derivative counterparties. Investment fee and expense yields are calculated as a percentage of average quarterly asset estimated fair values. Asset estimated fair values exclude collateral received in connection with our securities lending program, freestanding derivative assets and collateral received from derivative counterparties.
Normalized Statutory Earnings (Loss)
Normalized statutory earnings (loss) is used by management to measure our insurance companies' ability to pay future distributions and is reflective of whether our hedging program functions as intended. Normalized statutory earnings (loss) is calculated as statutory pre-tax net gain (loss) from operations adjusted for the favorable or unfavorable impacts of (i) net realized capital gains (losses), (ii) the change in total asset requirement at CTE98, net of the change in our variable annuity reserves, and (iii) unrealized gains (losses) associated with our variable annuities and Shield hedging programs and other equity risk management strategies. Normalized statutory earnings (loss) may be further adjusted for certain unanticipated items that impact our results in order to help management and investors better understand, evaluate and forecast those results.
Risk-Based Capital Ratio
The risk-based capital ratio is a method of measuring an insurance company's capital, taking into consideration its relative size and risk profile, in order to ensure compliance with minimum regulatory capital requirements set by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. When referred to as "combined," represents that of our insurance subsidiaries as a whole. The reporting of our combined risk-based capital ratio is not intended for the purpose of ranking any insurance company or for use in connection with any marketing, advertising or promotional activities.
Acronyms
AOCI
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
CTE
Conditional tail expectations
DAC
Deferred policy acquisition costs
FHLB
Federal Home Loan Bank
GAAP
Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America
GMDB
Guaranteed minimum death benefits
GMIB
Guaranteed minimum income benefits
GMWB
Guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits
ICOLI
Insurance company-owned life insurance
LDTI
Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts
NDGL
Net derivative gains (losses)
NIGL
Net investment gains (losses)
RBC
Risk-based capital
TAC
Total adjusted capital
ULSG
Universal life insurance with secondary guarantees
VA
Variable annuity
VOBA
Value of business acquired
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Shareholders to Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings, Less Notable Items, and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Shareholders per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share and Adjusted Earnings, Less Notable Items per Common Share (Unaudited, in millions except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
ADJUSTED EARNINGS, LESS NOTABLE ITEMS (1)
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Net income (loss) available to shareholders
$110
$388
$1,719
$1,558
$3,775
$1,554
Less: Net investment gains (losses)
(69)
(45)
(66)
(68)
(248)
(59)
Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments
(1,956)
(615)
1,968
(60)
(663)
(4,004)
Less: Change in market risk benefits
1,479
984
62
1,579
4,104
4,134
Less: Market value adjustments and other
(3)
20
32
38
87
17
Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments
114
(71)
(421)
(311)
(689)
(20)
Adjusted earnings
545
115
144
380
1,184
1,486
Less: Notable items
263
41
(209)
(31)
64
(319)
Adjusted earnings, less notable items
$282
$74
$353
$411
$1,120
$1,805
ADJUSTED EARNINGS, LESS NOTABLE ITEMS PER COMMON SHARE (1), (2)
Net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share
$1.59
$5.39
$22.91
$20.11
$51.30
$18.39
Less: Net investment gains (losses)
(0.99)
(0.63)
(0.88)
(0.88)
(3.37)
(0.70)
Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments
(28.04)
(8.55)
26.25
(0.77)
(9.01)
(47.40)
Less: Change in market risk benefits
21.20
13.67
0.83
20.38
55.78
48.94
Less: Market value adjustments and other
(0.04)
0.28
0.43
0.49
1.18
0.20
Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments
1.63
(0.99)
(5.62)
(4.01)
(9.36)
(0.24)
Adjusted earnings per common share
7.81
1.61
1.91
4.91
16.09
17.60
Less: Notable items
3.77
0.57
(2.79)
(0.40)
0.87
(3.78)
Adjusted earnings, less notable items per common share
$4.04
$1.03
$4.71
$5.30
$15.22
$21.37
(1) Certain definitions have been updated due to the adoption of LDTI. See definitions for Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures in this Appendix.
(2) Per share calculations are on a diluted basis and may not recalculate or foot due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Return on Common Equity to Adjusted Return on Common Equity, Excluding AOCI (Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Four Quarters Cumulative Trailing Basis
ADJUSTED EARNINGS (1)
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Net income (loss) available to shareholders
$3,775
$4,887
$6,554
$6,232
$1,554
Less: Net investment gains (losses)
(248)
(239)
(268)
(272)
(59)
Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments
(663)
1,724
3,816
(240)
(4,004)
Less: Change in market risk benefits
4,104
3,500
3,282
6,316
4,134
Less: Market value adjustments and other
87
120
140
152
17
Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments
(689)
(1,071)
(1,464)
(1,244)
(20)
Adjusted earnings
$1,184
$853
$1,048
$1,520
$1,486
Five Quarters Average Stockholders' Equity Basis
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY, EXCLUDING AOCI (1)
Brighthouse Financial Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:50 UTC.