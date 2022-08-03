Brighthouse Financial Releases Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

Report reflects the company’s commitment to greater transparency related to environmental, social and governance topics

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today the release of its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report, representing the latest step in the company’s ongoing sustainability journey. The 2021 report provides an update on Brighthouse Financial’s progress toward integrating a focused approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors across the company.

The report includes data that is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board frameworks and highlights key Brighthouse Financial sustainability program accomplishments made throughout 2021. These accomplishments include the completion of the company’s first ESG materiality assessment; the launch of a public webpage featuring key ESG data points; the creation of an internal, cross-functional climate risk working group; and the incorporation of diversity, equity and inclusion performance factors into the company’s executive compensation program.

“Brighthouse Financial believes that sustainability is inherent in our mission to help people achieve financial security and that by strengthening our approach to integrating ESG factors across the company, we will be better positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and keep our promises to our customers,” said Eric Steigerwalt, president and CEO, Brighthouse Financial. “Our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report is an important milestone for our company, and we remain committed to greater transparency as we enhance our ESG disclosures over time.”

To view the report, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Corporate Responsibility webpage at https://www.brighthousefinancial.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2021 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2022.

