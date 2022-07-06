Log in
    BHF   US10922N1037

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.

(BHF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
41.40 USD   -2.84%
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/22Evercore ISI Lowers Price Target for Brighthouse Financial to $57 From $59, Maintains In-Line Rating
MT
06/09BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Brighthouse Financial : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Lambert Myles
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP,Chief Dist.& Mktg, Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
11225 N COMMUNITY HOUSE RD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLOTTE NC 28277
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Lambert Myles
11225 N COMMUNITY HOUSE RD

CHARLOTTE, NC28277

EVP,Chief Dist.& Mktg, Officer
Signatures
/s/ Jacob M. Jenkelowitz, Attorney-in-Fact, on behalf of Myles J. Lambert 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each Restricted Stock Unit ("RSU") represents the contingent right to receive one share of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ("BHF") common stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Brighthouse Financial Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
