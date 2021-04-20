Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHF

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.

(BHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brighthouse Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial first quarter 2021 earnings release and financial supplement on Monday, May 10, 2021, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone, please dial (844) 358-9117 (+1 (209) 905-5952 from outside the U.S.) and use conference ID 9569868.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, May 28, 2021, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2019 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2020.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
04:16pBRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021..
BU
04/05BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Brighthouse Financial ..
MT
04/01BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
04/01BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Brighthouse Financial PT to $48 ..
MT
03/31BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : Citigroup Upgrades Brighthouse Financial to Neutral Fro..
MT
03/18BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : Barclays Adjusts Brighthouse Financial PT to $40 From $..
MT
03/17BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : Credit Suisse Raises Brighthouse Financial's PT to $42 ..
MT
03/16BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/01SIMON  : Welcomes Brighthouse Financial to Annuities Platform
BU
02/25BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Brighthouse Fina..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 451 M - -
Net income 2021 68,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 115 M 4 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,00 $
Last Close Price 47,09 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Steigerwalt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Spehar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Edward Chaplin Chairman
Conor Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Rosenthal Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.30.06%4 115
ALLIANZ SE9.17%108 600
CHUBB LIMITED5.06%72 786
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.8.92%64 781
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.41%62 050
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.24%23 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ