Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it has introduced new enhancements to Brighthouse SmartCare, its flagship life insurance product. Brighthouse SmartCare is a hybrid life insurance product that provides a guaranteed death benefit while helping to protect clients from the costs of long-term care (LTC) through guaranteed LTC benefits.

The enhancements include a 3% Compound option, which offers clients the ability to grow their LTC benefit amounts at a guaranteed fixed rate of 3% compounded annually. This new option expands the LTC coverage options that clients can choose from, giving them even more flexibility to customize their policy to fit their needs.

The 3% Compound option is now one of two Fixed Growth LTC coverage options, which include the existing ability to grow LTC benefits at a guaranteed fixed rate of 5% compounded annually. Brighthouse SmartCare also continues to offer an Indexed LTC coverage option, under which LTC benefit amounts have the potential to increase by linking the policy to the performance of major market indices, and a Level option, under which LTC benefit amounts remain the same over the duration of the policy.

In addition to the 3% Compound option, Brighthouse Financial has introduced two new riders to Brighthouse SmartCare that will be issued with new policies at no additional charge: the Return of Premium Surrender Benefit Rider and the Return of Premium Death Benefit Rider.1

With the Return of Premium Surrender Benefit Rider, the amount paid upon surrender of a policy will never be less than 75% of premiums paid, up to the sum of all premiums due, with reduction for policy loans and any LTC benefit payments. With the Return of Premium Death Benefit Rider, the amount paid upon death will never be less than 100% of premiums paid, with reduction for policy loans and any LTC benefit payments.

“By offering both a guaranteed death benefit and guaranteed long-term care protection, Brighthouse SmartCare can play an important role in a well-rounded financial plan, and we are pleased to introduce these new features to enhance the product,” said Myles Lambert, chief distribution and marketing officer, Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial continues to expand and enhance its product suite as it delivers on its mission to help people achieve financial security. The new enhancements to Brighthouse SmartCare follow the company’s launch last year of Brighthouse SmartGuard Plus®, a registered index-linked universal life insurance policy that offers clients guaranteed Distribution Payments that can be used to supplement income in retirement in addition to a guaranteed death benefit.

