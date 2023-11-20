Communiqué officiel de BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.

Safety from market loss, growth opportunities and income for life are among the features of Brighthouse SecureKeySM Fixed Indexed Annuities

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today the launch of Brighthouse SecureKey Fixed Indexed Annuities, a suite of single premium deferred fixed indexed annuities that can help clients keep their plans for retirement on track by providing features and benefits designed to fill multiple needs in a portfolio.

Brighthouse SecureKey offers clients not only 100% protection1 for their purchase payment against market downturns, but also growth opportunities to help clients meet future retirement needs. Clients can choose to earn returns through Indexed Accounts2 that are linked to the performance of one or more well-known market indices. Alternatively, clients have the option of selecting the Fixed Account,3 which applies an annual guaranteed interest rate, should clients desire a more consistent method to grow their retirement funds.

Additionally, Brighthouse SecureKey offers ReadyPaySM, an optional guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit (GLWB) rider that can provide a reliable stream of guaranteed lifetime income4 for one or two lives. ReadyPay uses an Income Base5 to determine future income amounts. The Income Base, which initially equals the purchase payment, can capture annual growth through roll-ups or step-ups. ReadyPay ensures that clients will have a source of income that they cannot outlive, providing a measure of financial security during retirement.

To give clients further choice and flexibility, Brighthouse SecureKey is available in a five-, seven- and 10-year version, as well as an Advisory version, enabling clients to select the version that fits their specific retirement strategy and time horizon.

Other features and benefits of Brighthouse SecureKey include:

No annual contract fees and a low GLWB rider fee.

Increasing withdrawal rates with ReadyPay.

Free withdrawals. 6

A death benefit.

Tax-deferred growth opportunities.7

“With a balance between safety and the potential for market growth, Brighthouse SecureKey is an option that can be added to a portfolio that features multiple benefits designed to help clients turn their retirement goals into reality,” said Myles Lambert, chief distribution and marketing officer, Brighthouse Financial. “The launch of Brighthouse SecureKey further demonstrates our company’s ongoing commitment to developing products that respond directly to client needs in an ever-changing retirement landscape.”

Click here for more information about Brighthouse SecureKey Fixed Indexed Annuities. More information about Brighthouse Financial is available at brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,8 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 The purchase payment will be reduced by withdrawals, which may be subject to withdrawal charges and a Market Value Adjustment if applicable. All guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of Brighthouse Life Insurance Company. 2 Brighthouse SecureKey does not invest directly in the markets. Purchase payment amounts allocated to an Indexed Account track the performance of a market index and may participate in growth opportunities in accordance with the applicable crediting strategy. 3 The initial Fixed Account interest rate will be guaranteed for the length of the withdrawal charge period. After the withdrawal charge period, a new Fixed Account interest rate will be declared annually. Minimum allocation to any Indexed Account or Fixed Account is $500. Availability of the Fixed Account may vary by state and may be subject to restrictions. 4 The terms “income” and “guaranteed lifetime income” refer to any income withdrawals under the rider, including any income withdrawals a client would receive under the rider if their account value reduces to zero. If the account value reduces to zero prior to the income start date, the client can elect to receive income for one or two lives based on the applicable lifetime guarantee rate. Conditions may apply when electing Joint Life. Guaranteed lifetime income depends upon staying within the parameters of the rider. 5 The Income Base may be reduced by non-income withdrawals. The Income Base cannot be withdrawn as a lump sum or paid as a death benefit and is not the amount that is guaranteed to be returned if the contract is surrendered. See the contract for more details. 6 Withdrawals in excess of the Free Withdrawal Amount may be subject to withdrawal charges and a Market Value Adjustment if applicable. 7 Buying an annuity to fund a qualified retirement plan or IRA should be done for the annuity’s features and benefits other than tax deferral. Tax deferral is generally a feature of a qualified retirement plan or IRA, so an annuity would not provide an additional tax deferral benefit. References throughout this material to tax advantages, such as tax deferral and tax-free transfers, are subject to this consideration. The product described in this material is not made available to employer-sponsored qualified retirement plans. For non-qualified annuities, tax deferral is not available to corporations and certain other entities. 8 Ranked by 2022 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2023.

Brighthouse SecureKey Fixed Indexed Annuities are insurance products and are not insured by the FDIC, the NCUSIF, or any other government agency, nor are they guaranteed by, or the obligation of, the financial institution that sells them. All contract guarantees and annuity payout rates are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker/dealer from which they are purchased, by the insurance agency from which this annuity is purchased, or any affiliates of those entities, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company. Similarly, the issuing insurance company does not back the financial strength of the broker/dealer or any of its affiliates.

Brighthouse SecureKeySM 5-Year Fixed Indexed Annuity, Brighthouse SecureKey SM 7-Year Fixed Indexed Annuity, Brighthouse SecureKeySM 10-Year Fixed Indexed Annuity, and Brighthouse SecureKeySM Advisory Fixed Indexed Annuity, collectively referred to as the suite of “Brighthouse SecureKeySM Fixed Indexed Annuities,” are issued by, and product guarantees are solely the responsibility of, Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, Charlotte, NC 28277, on Policy Forms ICC23-5-311-2 and 5-311-2 (01/23) (“Brighthouse Financial”). Product availability and features may vary by state or firm. These products are not available in New York.

Brighthouse Financial® and its design are registered trademarks of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

