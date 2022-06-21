Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BrightRock Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRGC   US1094761012

BRIGHTROCK GOLD CORP.

(BRGC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:15 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.1700 USD   -1.39%
10:15aBRIGHTROCK GOLD : Announces Significant Expansion onto Recently Acquired Lithium Mine
PU
06/09BrightRock Gold Corp. Discloses Significant Historical Data as Part of Reason Why Its Management Decided To Acquire Midnight Owl Mine as Main Part of Its Lithium Operations
AQ
06/02BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Completion of Lithium Mine Ownership Transfer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightRock Gold : Announces Significant Expansion onto Recently Acquired Lithium Mine

06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Significant Expansion onto Recently Acquired Lithium MinePress Release | 06/21/2022

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the completed filing & recording of a 1400 acre, 68 lodes claim expansion onto the recently acquired Midnight Owl Mine. In our recent press release BrightRock stressed the fact that the public will see the significant steps we are taking as a company to establish ourselves as a major contender in the lithium space. This expansion is proof to our investors and the public that BrightRock is serious. With the expansion it brings the total project size to 1425.54 acres, 69 lode claims in Yavapai County, Arizona. The company believes this is now one of the largest potential lithium deposits in the entire state of Arizona. Verification of this expansion can be located via: https://mlrs.blm.gov/s/global-search/BrightRock . Attached Map Below Shows the Areas of the Expanded Ownership of BrightRock's land in Relation to the Midnight Owl Mine.

BrightRock's goal with this expansion was to target all visible lithium trends around the existing mine location. The end result is that BrightRock now owns every inch of available lithium ground along these visible trends. The company wanted to ensure this will be the most attractive lithium project & source for the nearby under construction battery plants being constructed just 70 miles from the Midnight Owl Mine. Presently two plants are slated to be built near BrightRock's mine. The costs of this expansion have already been 100% covered by funding from Elite Automotive Group Inc. a private entity in Saskatoon, Canada, owned by Brightrock CEO Mac Shahsavar and Family.

The next step for BrightRock in the coming days will be the staking of this new expansion. Steven of Expansion for Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. will lead this effort. During this BrightRock is expected to receive numerous media updates of both the existing mine and new expansion. Be sure to follow along via our social media channels for these media updates. Most importantly BrightRock will also receive new detailed surface readings using advanced XRF technology. Ore samples will also be collected and sent off for the appropriate 3rd party testing. These steps will set BrightRock up to move efficiently into drilling Program.

Contact:

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/
Corporate Twitter : https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp
Corporate Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmGwpVIwvlfRBgULHY-B6kg
Phone: 866-600-5444

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure .

SOURCE: Brightrock Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705913/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Announces-Significant-Expansion-onto-Recently-Acquired-Lithium-Mine

Disclaimer

BrightRock Gold Corp. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRIGHTROCK GOLD CORP.
10:15aBRIGHTROCK GOLD : Announces Significant Expansion onto Recently Acquired Lithium Mine
PU
06/09BrightRock Gold Corp. Discloses Significant Historical Data as Part of Reason Why Its M..
AQ
06/02BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Completion of Lithium Mine Ownership Transfer
AQ
04/26BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Progress on Lithium Mine Ownership Transfer
AQ
04/14BrightRock Gold Corp. Announces 500,000,000 Million Common Trading Share reduction
AQ
03/30BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Strategic Location as Arizona Welcomes Two Industry Lead..
AQ
03/24BrightRock Gold Corp Launches Updated Website
AQ
03/01BrightRock Gold Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Midnight Owl Mine ..
CI
2014FCMI Financial Corp cancelled the acquisition of assets from Ghana Gold Corporation
CI
2014Ghana Gold Corp. cancelled the acquisition of ounders Mining & Minerals Plc.
CI
More news
Chart BRIGHTROCK GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
BrightRock Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Mahmood Jamshidi Shahsavar Chairman, CEO & Accounting Director
Linda MacDonald Treasurer & Director
Karen Diamond Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTROCK GOLD CORP.581.36%56
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.81%50 809
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.99%35 074
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-21.77%25 040
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.52%23 080
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.31%17 483