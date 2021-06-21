Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSIG   US10948W1036

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(BSIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. : Announces Agreement to Sell Campbell Global, LLC

06/21/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 75% ownership interest in Campbell Global, LLC, (“Campbell”) to J.P. Morgan Asset Management (“J.P. Morgan”), a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). As part of the transaction, J.P. Morgan will also acquire the 25% ownership interest in Campbell held by Campbell management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005708/en/

% of Strategies by Revenue Outperforming vs Benchmarks as of Q1'21 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to acquiring BrightSphere’s equity interest in Campbell, J.P. Morgan has also agreed to acquire BrightSphere’s co-investments in Campbell Funds. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Suren Rana, BrightSphere’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “This transaction decidedly transforms our business from a multi-boutique asset manager to Acadian, a single, full-scale differentiated business that is a market leader in the quant sector. After the completion of the sale of Campbell Global and the other announced sale transactions in the coming months, BrightSphere’s sole business will be Acadian, with AUM of $111 billion as of March 31, 2021, which has been generating outperformance across multiple time periods through its quantitative strategies and solutions. As of March 31, 2021, 86%, 74%, 57%, 85% and 91% of Acadian’s strategies by revenue beat their benchmarks over the prior QTD, 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Additionally, the Company will have approximately $1.3 billion in Pro Forma cash1.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to BrightSphere on the transaction, while Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to BrightSphere.

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company. Through Acadian Asset Management, its sole operating subsidiary with approximately $111 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 20212, BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

1 Pro forma cash balance comprised of $451 million of cash on balance sheet as of 3/31, plus $625 million announced after tax proceeds from the sale of Landmark, completed June 2, 2021, plus $196 million anticipated after tax proceeds from the sale of Thomson, Siegal and Walmsley.
2 Reflects the announced divestitures of Campbell Global, Thompson Siegal & Walmsley, and Investment Counselors of Maryland, and gives effect for the completed sale of Landmark Partners LLC, which was completed on June 2, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
01:37pBRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.  : Announces Agreement to Sell Campbell Globa..
BU
12:59pJPMORGAN CHASE  : Acquires Campbell Global to Increase Carbon Offset Business
MT
10:14aU.S. Supreme Court tosses class action ruling against Goldman Sachs
RE
06/04BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT  : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATIO..
PU
06/04BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition o..
AQ
06/02BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.  : Completes Sale of Landmark Partners LLC
BU
05/12BRIGHTSPHERE AND THE MANAGEMENT TEAM : PDL) (Form 8-K)
PU
05/10BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
05/09BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT  : Pendal Group, Parent Company Of J O Hambro Capital Ma..
PR
05/09BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.  : Announces Agreement to Sell Affiliate, Tho..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 541 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,18%
Capitalization 1 800 M 1 800 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 22,68 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,82%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Suren S. Rana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina Wiater Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
John Alfred Paulson Chairman
Robert Campbell Head-Information Technology
Robert J. Chersi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.17.63%1 800
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.48.71%63 971
KKR & CO. INC.39.27%32 807
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.73%22 166
AMUNDI11.53%17 832
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.25.77%15 851