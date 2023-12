By Sabela Ojea

BrightSphere Investment Group is buying back shares of its own worth up to $100 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The global asset management holding company on Wednesday said its board of directors approved the stock repurchase program.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-23 1731ET