Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSIG   US10948W1036

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(BSIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
22.38 USD   +3.66%
08:33aBrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
BU
04/08Morgan Stanley Adjusts Brightsphere Investment Group Price Target to $27 From $29, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
02/28BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

04/14/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in
Toll Free Dial-in Number: (888) 330-3451
International Dial-in Number: (646) 960-0843
Conference ID: 2259293

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay
Toll Free Dial-in Number: (800) 770-2030
International Dial-in Number: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID: 2259293

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global asset management company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $117 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Through Acadian, BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
08:33aBrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
BU
04/08Morgan Stanley Adjusts Brightsphere Investment Group Price Target to $27 From $29, Main..
MT
02/28BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
02/28Tranche Update on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
02/11INSIDER SELL : Brightsphere Investment Group
MT
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Still Sputtering Near Thursday Close
MT
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Sinking in Thursday Trading
MT
02/03TRANSCRIPT : BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03BrightSphere Investment Q4 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
02/03BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 453 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 90,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,18%
Capitalization 983 M 983 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,38 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Managers and Directors
Suren S. Rana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina Wiater Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
John Alfred Paulson Chairman
Robert Campbell Head-Information Technology
Robert J. Chersi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.-12.58%983
BLACKSTONE INC.-10.01%81 553
KKR & CO. INC.-24.17%33 394
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-9.18%20 906
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-19.75%15 935
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-3.22%13 736