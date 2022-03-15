BrightSpire Capital Announces $0.19 Per Share Dividend for First Quarter 2022

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

