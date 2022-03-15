Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BrightSpire Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRSP   US10949T1097

BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.

(BRSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightSpire Capital Announces $0.19 Per Share Dividend for First Quarter 2022

03/15/2022 | 12:37pm GMT
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP), formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M - 170 M
Net income 2022 89,5 M - 68,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 9,87%
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 122 M 859 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,65 $
Average target price 11,40 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Mazzei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew E. Witt President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Saracino Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine D. Rice Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vernon B. Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.-15.69%1 122
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.23%10 252
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.38%6 935
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-15.09%6 675
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.2.35%5 284
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-4.58%4 770