    BRSP   US10949T1097

BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.

(BRSP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
7.490 USD   -0.79%
04:15pBrightSpire Capital Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.20 a Share From $0.19 a Share, Payable July 15 to Holders as of June 30
MT
04:06pBrightSpire Capital Announces $0.20 Per Share Dividend for Second Quarter 2022
BU
06/07TRANSCRIPT : BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Presents at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference, Jun-07-2022 09:30 AM
CI
BrightSpire Capital Announces $0.20 Per Share Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

06/15/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP), formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 219 M - -
Net income 2022 93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 990 M 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Mazzei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew E. Witt President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Saracino Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine D. Rice Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vernon B. Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.-26.41%990
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.02%9 241
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-15.88%6 273
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-28.52%5 626
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-11.27%4 580
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-15.13%4 243