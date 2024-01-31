BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) announced the tax treatment of its 2023 common stock dividends. The following table summarizes BrightSpire Capital’s common stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2023.

Class of StockCUSIPRecord DatePayment
Date		Amount
Distributed		Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends		Return of
Capital
 
Common10949T 10912/31/20221/17/2023

$

0.200000

$

-

$

0.200000

Common10949T 1093/31/20234/17/2023

$

0.200000

$

-

$

0.200000

Common10949T 1096/30/20237/14/2023

$

0.200000

$

-

$

0.200000

Common10949T 1099/29/202310/13/2023

$

0.200000

$

-

$

0.200000

$

0.800000

$

-

$

0.800000

For additional information pertaining to the Company’s tax treatment of 2023 dividends, please refer to https://ir.brightspire.com/.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.