BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) announced the tax treatment of its 2023 common stock dividends. The following table summarizes BrightSpire Capital’s common stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2023.

Class of Stock CUSIP Record Date Payment

Date Amount

Distributed Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends Return of

Capital Common 10949T 109 12/31/2022 1/17/2023 $ 0.200000 $ - $ 0.200000 Common 10949T 109 3/31/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.200000 $ - $ 0.200000 Common 10949T 109 6/30/2023 7/14/2023 $ 0.200000 $ - $ 0.200000 Common 10949T 109 9/29/2023 10/13/2023 $ 0.200000 $ - $ 0.200000 $ 0.800000 $ - $ 0.800000

For additional information pertaining to the Company’s tax treatment of 2023 dividends, please refer to https://ir.brightspire.com/.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.

