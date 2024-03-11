BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced the Board of Directors set March 22, 2024 as the record date for the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 16, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Information on the virtual meeting will be included in the Company’s 2024 proxy statement.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311772805/en/