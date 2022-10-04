Advanced search
BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.

(BRSP)
2022-10-04
6.960 USD   +8.41%
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date

10/04/2022
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the ‘Shareholders’ section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting November 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, through November 9, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET / 8:59 p.m. PT. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 and use conference ID code 13732705. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP), formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,15x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 828 M 828 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Mazzei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew E. Witt President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Saracino Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine D. Rice Independent Director
Vernon B. Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC.-37.43%828
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-45.14%7 492
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-23.58%5 742
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-43.35%4 500
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-22.01%4 067
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-33.05%3 347