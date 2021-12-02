Brightstar Resources : Further Significant Gold Grades Returned from Cork Tree Well
12/02/2021 | 05:42pm EST
3 DECEMBER 2021
FURTHER SIGNIFICANT GOLD GRADES RETURNED FROM CORK TREE WELL DRILLING PROGRAM
HIGHLIGHTS
High-gradegold assays returned in shallow RC drilling, including: o 16m @ 3.26 g/t Au from 112m (BTRRC022) o 12m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 131m (BTRRC031) o 7m @ 3.03 g/t Au from 58m (BTRRC081) o 6m @ 2.60 g/t Au from 68m (BTRRC081) o 7m @ 2.28 g/t Au from 69m (BTRRC083) o 2m @ 6.23 g/t Au from 137m (BTRRC078) o 2m @ 16.84 g/t Au from 96m (BTRRC075)
Significant assays intercepted along strike to the North of historical mining.
Multi-elementnickel assays still pending from the lab for previously reported nickel intercepts (see announcement 10/11/21) including re- assays of original intercepts.
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the RC drilling program at Cork Tree Well, located in the Laverton Gold belt of Western Australia. The Company is also pleased to share newly received gold results.
Strike Drilling undertaking RC drilling at Cork Tree Well.
Commenting on the success of the program, Managing Director, Mr Hobba, said: "These results continue to correlate very well with Brightstar's geological model and indeed exceed our expectations for grade profile within the Cork Tree Well deposit. This latest batch of assays for an additional 21 holes mean we have now received 47 holes in total from the program of 89 holes completed at Cork Tree Well. We eagerly await the balance of the gold assays as well as the multi-element nickel assays in line with our previous ASX announcement, including re-assays of the original intercepts. Results will be announced when analysed and QAQC processes completed."
Discussion of Results
Results for the drilling program, the first exploration program conducted on this area since 2012, have been received for 47 holes along the Cork Tree Well deposit. The completed approx. 12,000m and 89-hole program was designed to infill and extend the current JORC Resource of 237koz @ 1.9g/t Au.
Gold assays received to date continue to provide confidence that the Resource is robust and will convert to higher confidence JORC Resource categories and ultimately a JORC Reserve once declared.
Figure 1 below indicates the drill hole collar locations for the reported holes in this announcement and the pending assays currently outstanding.
Figure 1: Plan view of Cork Tree Well drill collar locations and assays returned
Gold Mineralisation Discussion
Significant (> 1g/t Au) assays were returned in 36 of the 47 holes assayed to date. The results continue to conform closely with Brightstar's geological model and show continuity down dip and along strike.
The drilling results are encouraging with the grade exceeding the JORC Resource grade profile in many areas of the Resource envelope.
The best intersection returned so far is 16m @ 3.26g/t Au from 112m from BTRRC022.
Table 1 below lists the significant gold intersections received to date.
Appendix 2 lists the relevant hole details.
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Grade (g/t)
BTRRC009
130
132
2
1.38
BTRRC012
108
110
2
1.08
BTRRC013
100
105
5
2.83
BTRRC019
102
109
7
1.26
BTRRC020
162
166
4
1.92
BTRRC022
112
128
16
3.26
133
136
3
1.82
BTRRC023
160
176
16
1.22
89
93
4
1.22
BTRRC024
96
98
2
3.3
102
113
11
3.12
BTRRC027
126
132
6
1.67
BTRRC031
121
127
6
1.3
131
143
12
4.25
BTRRC032
176
183
7
3.5
193
200
7
1.87
BTRRC038
81
82
1
1.21
11
12
1
1.78
BTRRC040
31
32
1
1.88
66
67
1
2.78
31
33
2
1.13
BTRRC043
40
41
1
1.16
43
45
2
1.25
BTRRC044
99
100
1
4.14
BTRRC060
107
110
3
4.38
BTRRC062
104
109
5
1.45
BTRRC066
97
100
3
1.95
BTRRC069
42
47
2
3.69
BTRRC070
74
75
1
2.08
BTRRC072
23
24
1
20.32
29
35
6
5.56
BTRRC073
82
86
4
2.75
92
94
2
1.38
96
98
2
16.84
BTRRC075
102
104
2
2.43
137
139
2
6.23
BTRRC077
48
50
2
2.06
BTRRC078
69
70
1
1.14
71
72
1
1.28
BTRRC080
71
72
1
1.55
42
43
1
5.68
48
49
1
1.36
BTRRC081
58
65
7
3.03
68
74
6
2.6
113
114
1
1.75
BTRRC082
26
28
2
1.21
43
44
1
1.37
BTRRC083
50
53
3
1.92
69
76
7
2.28
BTRRC084
95
96
1
1.17
BTRRC085
100
101
1
1.21
75
77
2
1.07
BTRRC086
100
101
1
1.13
17
20
3
1.19
BTRRC087
58
59
1
1.49
62
65
3
1.99
18
22
4
1.06
BTRRC088
67
68
1
2.57
70
72
2
2.51
78
79
1
1.24
BTRRC089
89
90
1
5.39
BTRRC090
106
108
2
1.15
Table 1: Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au).
