Brightstar Resources : Further Significant Gold Grades Returned from Cork Tree Well

Discussion of Results

Results for the drilling program, the first exploration program conducted on this area since 2012, have been received for 47 holes along the Cork Tree Well deposit. The completed approx. 12,000m and 89-hole program was designed to infill and extend the current JORC Resource of 237koz @ 1.9g/t Au.

Gold assays received to date continue to provide confidence that the Resource is robust and will convert to higher confidence JORC Resource categories and ultimately a JORC Reserve once declared.

Figure 1 below indicates the drill hole collar locations for the reported holes in this announcement and the pending assays currently outstanding.