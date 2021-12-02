Log in
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brightstar Resources : Further Significant Gold Grades Returned from Cork Tree Well

12/02/2021 | 05:42pm EST
3 DECEMBER 2021

FURTHER SIGNIFICANT GOLD GRADES RETURNED FROM CORK TREE WELL DRILLING PROGRAM

HIGHLIGHTS

  • High-gradegold assays returned in shallow RC drilling, including: o 16m @ 3.26 g/t Au from 112m (BTRRC022)
    o 12m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 131m (BTRRC031) o 7m @ 3.03 g/t Au from 58m (BTRRC081) o 6m @ 2.60 g/t Au from 68m (BTRRC081) o 7m @ 2.28 g/t Au from 69m (BTRRC083) o 2m @ 6.23 g/t Au from 137m (BTRRC078) o 2m @ 16.84 g/t Au from 96m (BTRRC075)
  • Significant assays intercepted along strike to the North of historical mining.
  • Multi-elementnickel assays still pending from the lab for previously reported nickel intercepts (see announcement 10/11/21) including re- assays of original intercepts.

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the RC drilling program at Cork Tree Well, located in the Laverton Gold belt of Western Australia. The Company is also pleased to share newly received gold results.

Strike Drilling undertaking RC drilling at Cork Tree Well.

Commenting on the success of the program, Managing Director, Mr Hobba, said: "These results continue to correlate very well with Brightstar's geological model and indeed exceed our expectations for grade profile within the Cork Tree Well deposit. This latest batch of assays for an additional 21 holes mean we have now received 47 holes in total from the program of 89 holes completed at Cork Tree Well. We eagerly await the balance of the gold assays as well as the multi-element nickel assays in line with our previous ASX announcement, including re-assays of the original intercepts. Results will be announced when analysed and QAQC processes completed."

Discussion of Results

Results for the drilling program, the first exploration program conducted on this area since 2012, have been received for 47 holes along the Cork Tree Well deposit. The completed approx. 12,000m and 89-hole program was designed to infill and extend the current JORC Resource of 237koz @ 1.9g/t Au.

Gold assays received to date continue to provide confidence that the Resource is robust and will convert to higher confidence JORC Resource categories and ultimately a JORC Reserve once declared.

Figure 1 below indicates the drill hole collar locations for the reported holes in this announcement and the pending assays currently outstanding.

Figure 1: Plan view of Cork Tree Well drill collar locations and assays returned

Gold Mineralisation Discussion

Significant (> 1g/t Au) assays were returned in 36 of the 47 holes assayed to date. The results continue to conform closely with Brightstar's geological model and show continuity down dip and along strike.

The drilling results are encouraging with the grade exceeding the JORC Resource grade profile in many areas of the Resource envelope.

The best intersection returned so far is 16m @ 3.26g/t Au from 112m from BTRRC022.

Table 1 below lists the significant gold intersections received to date.

Appendix 2 lists the relevant hole details.

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Grade (g/t)

BTRRC009

130

132

2

1.38

BTRRC012

108

110

2

1.08

BTRRC013

100

105

5

2.83

BTRRC019

102

109

7

1.26

BTRRC020

162

166

4

1.92

BTRRC022

112

128

16

3.26

133

136

3

1.82

BTRRC023

160

176

16

1.22

89

93

4

1.22

BTRRC024

96

98

2

3.3

102

113

11

3.12

BTRRC027

126

132

6

1.67

BTRRC031

121

127

6

1.3

131

143

12

4.25

BTRRC032

176

183

7

3.5

193

200

7

1.87

BTRRC038

81

82

1

1.21

11

12

1

1.78

BTRRC040

31

32

1

1.88

66

67

1

2.78

31

33

2

1.13

BTRRC043

40

41

1

1.16

43

45

2

1.25

BTRRC044

99

100

1

4.14

BTRRC060

107

110

3

4.38

BTRRC062

104

109

5

1.45

BTRRC066

97

100

3

1.95

BTRRC069

42

47

2

3.69

BTRRC070

74

75

1

2.08

BTRRC072

23

24

1

20.32

29

35

6

5.56

BTRRC073

82

86

4

2.75

92

94

2

1.38

96

98

2

16.84

BTRRC075

102

104

2

2.43

137

139

2

6.23

BTRRC077

48

50

2

2.06

BTRRC078

69

70

1

1.14

71

72

1

1.28

BTRRC080

71

72

1

1.55

42

43

1

5.68

48

49

1

1.36

BTRRC081

58

65

7

3.03

68

74

6

2.6

113

114

1

1.75

BTRRC082

26

28

2

1.21

43

44

1

1.37

BTRRC083

50

53

3

1.92

69

76

7

2.28

BTRRC084

95

96

1

1.17

BTRRC085

100

101

1

1.21

75

77

2

1.07

BTRRC086

100

101

1

1.13

17

20

3

1.19

BTRRC087

58

59

1

1.49

62

65

3

1.99

18

22

4

1.06

BTRRC088

67

68

1

2.57

70

72

2

2.51

78

79

1

1.24

BTRRC089

89

90

1

5.39

BTRRC090

106

108

2

1.15

Table 1: Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au).

