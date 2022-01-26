Brightstar Resources : High Grade Gold Results Continue at Cork Tree Well

RC drilling by Strike Drilling at Cork Tree Well.

With the final successful results delivered, Managing Director, Mr Hobba, said: "Similarly to the previous results received these assays have continued to confirm the orebody model location as well as thickness and grade of earlier intersections. Opportunities for extensions of the orebody have consistently been noted throughout the program and along the strike length of the deposit and this has continued into the final set of results. Of the twenty holes returned in the current batch, 16 have returned significant results (>1g/t). The overall proportion of drillholes with significant intersections over the total program was approximately 80%. We look forward to presenting a new resource model in the coming months and delineating high-priority areas at CTW for follow up drilling programs to continue to grow the footprint of the known mineralisation."

Discussion of Results

The geology and orebody model within the pit area has been confirmed by the drilling program, which has also continued to delineate mineralisation outside the Resource envelope and boundaries of known mineralisation. Significant results north of the pits seem to sit further east than the main lode at CTW on a basalt-ultramafic contact rather than the sedimentary chert units within the pits. This may indicate there are parallel lodes, a splay lode, or cross lodes that have not been effectively tested in this area, and represents an area of potentially material upside. Further drilling will be required to effectively test this mineralised structure.

Results in the northern end of the CTW project, designated the 'Delta' project area, are still returning significant results that could contribute to a shallow open pittable resource. These intersections are still open along strike and down dip.