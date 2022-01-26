Brightstar Resources : High Grade Gold Results Continue at Cork Tree Well
01/26/2022 | 05:39pm EST
27 JANUARY 2022
CORK TREE WELL DRILLING PROGRAM CONTINUES TO DELIVER HIGH-GRADE GOLD
HIGHLIGHTS
Gold assays reported from the RC drilling, include:
12m @ 3.47 g/t Au from 157m and 9m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 178m (BTRRC028)
5m @ 2.67 g/t Au from 226m (BTRRC030)
12m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 133m (BTRRC021)
4m @ 3.19 g/t Au from 107m (BTRRC054)
4m @ 3.35 g/t Au from 127m (BTRRC055)
7m @ 1.71 g/t Au from 95m (BTRRC061)
Intersections over the entirety of the project confirm the tenor and locations of lode compared with geological model.
Mineralised extensions along strike and down dip to the current Resource will require further drilling to determine the total size of the mineralisation, representing significant exploration upside at Cork Tree Well.
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is delighted to present the final tranche of results from the Cork Tree Well (CTW) RC program completed in late 2021 and located in the Laverton Gold belt of Western Australia.
RC drilling by Strike Drilling at Cork Tree Well.
With the final successful results delivered, Managing Director, Mr Hobba, said: "Similarly to the previous results received these assays have continued to confirm the orebody model location as well as thickness and grade of earlier intersections. Opportunities for extensions of the orebody have consistently been noted throughout the program and along the strike length of the deposit and this has continued into the final set of results. Of the twenty holes returned in the current batch, 16 have returned significant results (>1g/t). The overall proportion of drillholes with significant intersections over the total program was approximately 80%. We look forward to presenting a new resource model in the coming months and delineating high-priority areas at CTW for follow up drilling programs to continue to grow the footprint of the known mineralisation."
Discussion of Results
The geology and orebody model within the pit area has been confirmed by the drilling program, which has also continued to delineate mineralisation outside the Resource envelope and boundaries of known mineralisation. Significant results north of the pits seem to sit further east than the main lode at CTW on a basalt-ultramafic contact rather than the sedimentary chert units within the pits. This may indicate there are parallel lodes, a splay lode, or cross lodes that have not been effectively tested in this area, and represents an area of potentially material upside. Further drilling will be required to effectively test this mineralised structure.
Results in the northern end of the CTW project, designated the 'Delta' project area, are still returning significant results that could contribute to a shallow open pittable resource. These intersections are still open along strike and down dip.
2
Drilling density between the pits and Delta needs improving particularly around the airlanding strip. This area has previously been interpreted as having a deep palaeochannel that may obscure the signal of a primary orebody from shallow drilling.
Figure 1 below indicates areas of potential extensions that are not closed off by the current drill program.
Figure 1: Potential extensions of mineralisation unclosed by current drilling.
Gold Mineralisation Discussion
The remaining 20 holes returned in this batch included significant (> 1g/t Au) assays from 16 holes. This means that 70 of the 90 holes drilled (including the failed BTRRC036) have contained significant results.
Holes near the northern end of the southern pit, adjacent to the 'saddle' between the pits, have had some of the better intersections. There is also consistent mineralisation intersected in the northern half of the program hole to hole which may be developed into another open pit in the future if further drilling improves the confidence of that mineralisation.
The cross section in Figure 2 below demonstrates the opportunity along strike in the northern 'Delta' area with BTRRC072 returning 6m @ 5.56 g/t Au from 29m and BTRRC073 returning 4m @ 2.75g/t Au from 82m. Each of these intersections are similar to the previous intercepts on this section with similar metal tenor. Growth opportunities are also apparent as the section is not closed down-dip.
3
Figure 2: CTW Cross Section with BTRRC072 (6m @ 5.56 g/t Au) and BTRRC073 (4m @ 2.75g/t Au) Table 1 below lists all of the significant gold intersections returned for the whole program. Appendix 2 lists the relevant hole details.
Hole
From
To
Width
Grade
Number
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
Comment
BTRRC009
130
132
2
1.38
BTRRC012
108
110
2
1.08
BTRRC013
100
105
5
2.83
BTRRC014
134
136
2
1.58
BTRRC016
96
97
1
3.03
BTRRC018
94
98
4
2.12
BTRRC019
102
109
7
1.59
BTRRC020
162
166
4
1.92
BTRRC021
133
145
12
1.69
BTRRC022
112
128
16
3.26
133
136
3
1.82
BTRRC023
160
176
16
1.22
89
93
4
1.89
BTRRC024
96
98
2
4.52
102
113
11
2.86
BTRRC025
105
106
1
1.35
111
137
26
2.97
BTRRC026
139
156
17
3.09
160
161
1
1.17
BTRRC027
126
132
6
1.67
4
BTRRC028
157
169
12
3.47
178
187
9
1.46
BTRRC029
120
122
2
2.81
130
137
7
2.84
BTRRC030
226
231
5
2.67
BTRRC031
121
127
6
1.3
131
143
12
4.25
BTRRC032
176
183
7
3.5
193
200
7
1.87
BTRRC033
56
63
7
1.4
BTRRC034
111
118
7
2.21
BTRRC035
131
132
1
1.54
136
144
8
1.57
BTRRC036A
114
116
2
1.39
Redrill of BTRRC036
119
123
4
1.45
BTRRC037
74
81
7
1.94
BTRRC038
81
82
1
1.21
29
30
1
1.35
BTRRC039
46
48
2
1.62
71
74
3
1.29
11
12
1
1.78
BTRRC040
31
32
1
1.88
66
67
1
2.78
BTRRC041
40
48
8
2.65
56
57
1
1.97
31
33
2
1.13
BTRRC043
40
41
1
1.16
43
45
2
1.25
BTRRC044
99
100
1
4.14
BTRRC045
94
97
3
2.28
BTRRC046
118
122
4
1.17
BTRRC048
113
119
6
1.67
BTRRC050
2
3
1
1.48
BTRRC051
102
103
1
1.73
BTRRC052
92
97
5
1.66
BTRRC053
100
104
4
1.62
106
107
1
1.26
BTRRC054
107
111
4
3.19
BTRRC055
127
131
4
3.35
BTRRC056
130
131
1
1.77
BTRRC057
131
132
1
1.04
133
134
1
1.05
BTRRC059
109
118
9
1.06
5
