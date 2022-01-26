Log in
    BTR   AU0000126633

BRIGHTSTAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(BTR)
Brightstar Resources : High Grade Gold Results Continue at Cork Tree Well

01/26/2022
27 JANUARY 2022

CORK TREE WELL DRILLING PROGRAM CONTINUES TO DELIVER HIGH-GRADE GOLD

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gold assays reported from the RC drilling, include:
  1. 12m @ 3.47 g/t Au from 157m and 9m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 178m (BTRRC028)
  1. 5m @ 2.67 g/t Au from 226m (BTRRC030)
  1. 12m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 133m (BTRRC021)
  1. 4m @ 3.19 g/t Au from 107m (BTRRC054)
  1. 4m @ 3.35 g/t Au from 127m (BTRRC055)
    1. 7m @ 1.71 g/t Au from 95m (BTRRC061)
  • Intersections over the entirety of the project confirm the tenor and locations of lode compared with geological model.
  • Mineralised extensions along strike and down dip to the current Resource will require further drilling to determine the total size of the mineralisation, representing significant exploration upside at Cork Tree Well.

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is delighted to present the final tranche of results from the Cork Tree Well (CTW) RC program completed in late 2021 and located in the Laverton Gold belt of Western Australia.

RC drilling by Strike Drilling at Cork Tree Well.

With the final successful results delivered, Managing Director, Mr Hobba, said: "Similarly to the previous results received these assays have continued to confirm the orebody model location as well as thickness and grade of earlier intersections. Opportunities for extensions of the orebody have consistently been noted throughout the program and along the strike length of the deposit and this has continued into the final set of results. Of the twenty holes returned in the current batch, 16 have returned significant results (>1g/t). The overall proportion of drillholes with significant intersections over the total program was approximately 80%. We look forward to presenting a new resource model in the coming months and delineating high-priority areas at CTW for follow up drilling programs to continue to grow the footprint of the known mineralisation."

Discussion of Results

The geology and orebody model within the pit area has been confirmed by the drilling program, which has also continued to delineate mineralisation outside the Resource envelope and boundaries of known mineralisation. Significant results north of the pits seem to sit further east than the main lode at CTW on a basalt-ultramafic contact rather than the sedimentary chert units within the pits. This may indicate there are parallel lodes, a splay lode, or cross lodes that have not been effectively tested in this area, and represents an area of potentially material upside. Further drilling will be required to effectively test this mineralised structure.

Results in the northern end of the CTW project, designated the 'Delta' project area, are still returning significant results that could contribute to a shallow open pittable resource. These intersections are still open along strike and down dip.

2

Drilling density between the pits and Delta needs improving particularly around the airlanding strip. This area has previously been interpreted as having a deep palaeochannel that may obscure the signal of a primary orebody from shallow drilling.

Figure 1 below indicates areas of potential extensions that are not closed off by the current drill program.

Figure 1: Potential extensions of mineralisation unclosed by current drilling.

Gold Mineralisation Discussion

The remaining 20 holes returned in this batch included significant (> 1g/t Au) assays from 16 holes. This means that 70 of the 90 holes drilled (including the failed BTRRC036) have contained significant results.

Holes near the northern end of the southern pit, adjacent to the 'saddle' between the pits, have had some of the better intersections. There is also consistent mineralisation intersected in the northern half of the program hole to hole which may be developed into another open pit in the future if further drilling improves the confidence of that mineralisation.

The cross section in Figure 2 below demonstrates the opportunity along strike in the northern 'Delta' area with BTRRC072 returning 6m @ 5.56 g/t Au from 29m and BTRRC073 returning 4m @ 2.75g/t Au from 82m. Each of these intersections are similar to the previous intercepts on this section with similar metal tenor. Growth opportunities are also apparent as the section is not closed down-dip.

3

Figure 2: CTW Cross Section with BTRRC072 (6m @ 5.56 g/t Au) and BTRRC073 (4m @ 2.75g/t Au) Table 1 below lists all of the significant gold intersections returned for the whole program. Appendix 2 lists the relevant hole details.

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

Comment

BTRRC009

130

132

2

1.38

BTRRC012

108

110

2

1.08

BTRRC013

100

105

5

2.83

BTRRC014

134

136

2

1.58

BTRRC016

96

97

1

3.03

BTRRC018

94

98

4

2.12

BTRRC019

102

109

7

1.59

BTRRC020

162

166

4

1.92

BTRRC021

133

145

12

1.69

BTRRC022

112

128

16

3.26

133

136

3

1.82

BTRRC023

160

176

16

1.22

89

93

4

1.89

BTRRC024

96

98

2

4.52

102

113

11

2.86

BTRRC025

105

106

1

1.35

111

137

26

2.97

BTRRC026

139

156

17

3.09

160

161

1

1.17

BTRRC027

126

132

6

1.67

4

BTRRC028

157

169

12

3.47

178

187

9

1.46

BTRRC029

120

122

2

2.81

130

137

7

2.84

BTRRC030

226

231

5

2.67

BTRRC031

121

127

6

1.3

131

143

12

4.25

BTRRC032

176

183

7

3.5

193

200

7

1.87

BTRRC033

56

63

7

1.4

BTRRC034

111

118

7

2.21

BTRRC035

131

132

1

1.54

136

144

8

1.57

BTRRC036A

114

116

2

1.39

Redrill of BTRRC036

119

123

4

1.45

BTRRC037

74

81

7

1.94

BTRRC038

81

82

1

1.21

29

30

1

1.35

BTRRC039

46

48

2

1.62

71

74

3

1.29

11

12

1

1.78

BTRRC040

31

32

1

1.88

66

67

1

2.78

BTRRC041

40

48

8

2.65

56

57

1

1.97

31

33

2

1.13

BTRRC043

40

41

1

1.16

43

45

2

1.25

BTRRC044

99

100

1

4.14

BTRRC045

94

97

3

2.28

BTRRC046

118

122

4

1.17

BTRRC048

113

119

6

1.67

BTRRC050

2

3

1

1.48

BTRRC051

102

103

1

1.73

BTRRC052

92

97

5

1.66

BTRRC053

100

104

4

1.62

106

107

1

1.26

BTRRC054

107

111

4

3.19

BTRRC055

127

131

4

3.35

BTRRC056

130

131

1

1.77

BTRRC057

131

132

1

1.04

133

134

1

1.05

BTRRC059

109

118

9

1.06

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brightstar Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
