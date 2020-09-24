BrightView : Acquires Commercial Landscape Firm All Commercial Landscape Services

Log in
09/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of All Commercial Landscape Services (“the Company” or “ACLS”), a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Fresno, Calif. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ACLS is a full-service landscaping company specializing in landscape maintenance, irrigation, enhancement, arbor care and water management. Their clients include commercial, municipal, multi-family and retail organizations throughout the greater Fresno market.

“We’re delighted to welcome ACLS and approximately 90 new skilled team members into the BrightView family,” said CEO and President Andrew Masterman. “This acquisition is consistent with our long-term M&A strategy and provides an entry point into a desirable Top 55 Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), Fresno, Calif.”

Sheila DeLany, ACLS CEO, said the two companies have much in common.

"BrightView shares our passion for quality service delivery, customer satisfaction and employee development. As such, we believe they were the best fit to carry on the legacy we have built over the years. We look forward to leveraging best-in-class standards across the organization while creating growth opportunities for our experienced team members.”

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding results of operations from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction, including revenue, growth and synergistic opportunities; BrightView may be unable to successfully implement integration strategies; results of operations may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightView’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 335 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -96,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 222 M 1 222 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BrightView Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,25 $
Last Close Price 11,66 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew V. Masterman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Raether Chairman
John A. Feenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.-30.88%1 222
CINTAS CORPORATION17.70%33 428
TELEPERFORMANCE16.51%17 378
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.64%13 172
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.53%12 861
NEXI S.P.A39.30%12 647
