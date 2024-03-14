BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $8.91 million on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend represents payment for the period from December 31, 2023 to March 30, 2024, and will be paid on April 1, 2024, to holders of record as of March 15, 2024.

On August 28, 2023, BrightView entered into an investment agreement with an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold, in a private placement, an aggregate of 500,000 shares of the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $500 million. The Series A Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of BrightView common stock at a conversion price of $9.44 per share. Holders of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to a dividend at the rate of 7.0% per annum, compounding quarterly, paid in kind, or paid in cash, at the Company’s election.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314326516/en/