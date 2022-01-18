BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on February 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST. A press release detailing the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be issued prior to the call. Instructions to join the conference call are provided below:

Conference telephone number: United States Dial-in: (844) 200-6205 Canada Dial-in: (833) 950-0062 International Participant Dial-in: (929) 526-1599 Access Code: 512141 This call will be recorded: North American Replay: (866) 813-9403 International Replay: +44 204 525 0658 Replay Available: Until February 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST Access Code: 140089

Webcast can be accessed here.

BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the conference call and webcast. The news release, earnings presentation and live webcast will also be accessible on the company's investor website.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

