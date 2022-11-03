Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BrightView Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BV   US10948C1071

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.

(BV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
8.730 USD   -2.35%
06:16aBrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/26Protos security names mark hjelle chief executive officer
PR
10/26Protos Security Appoints Mark Hjelle as Member of Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

11/03/2022 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BrightView Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: BV) will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on November 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results will be issued prior to the call. Instructions to join the conference call are provided below:

Conference telephone number:

United States Dial-in:

 

(844) 200-6205

International Participant Dial-in:

 

(929) 526-1599

Access Code:

 

599013

 

 

 

This call will be recorded:

 

 

North American Replay:

 

(866) 813-9403

International Replay:

 

+44 204 525 0658

Replay Available:

 

Until November 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST

Access Code:

 

747190

Webcast can be accessed here:

BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Urban, will host the conference call and webcast. The press release, earnings presentation and live webcast will also be accessible on the Company's investor website.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Source: BrightView Landscapes


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
06:16aBrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Releas..
BU
10/26Protos security names mark hjelle chief executive officer
PR
10/26Protos Security Appoints Mark Hjelle as Member of Board
CI
10/19BrightView Holdings, Inc. - Team Members Rescue Woman from Sinking Car
AQ
09/15BrightView Holdings Adds More Hybrid Vehicles to Management Fleet
MT
09/15BrightView Landscapes Accelerates Deployment of Eco-Friendly Fleet
BU
09/15BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces the Addition of More Than 250 Hybrid Vehicles to It..
CI
08/30BrightView Holdings, Inc. - 10 HOA Commercial Landscaping Tips
AQ
08/18BrightView Holdings Buys Syringa Landscape
MT
08/18BrightView Acquires Syringa Landscape
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 776 M - -
Net income 2022 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 812 M 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 20 150
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BrightView Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,73 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew V. Masterman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett Urban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Raether Chairman
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.-38.00%812
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.17%43 489
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-31.58%15 516
EDENRED SE29.65%12 791
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.22%11 257
LG CORP.0.25%9 113