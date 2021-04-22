Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BrightView Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BV

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.

(BV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightView : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

04/22/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) announced today that it will hold its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on May 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number:

 

U.S. Participant Dial-in:

(877) 273-7124

International Participant Dial-in:

(647) 689-5396

Conference ID:

1459347

 

This call will be recorded:

U.S. Replay:

(800) 585-8367

International Replay:

(416) 621-4642

Replay Available:

Until May 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Conference ID:

1459347

BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the conference call and webcast. The news release, earnings presentation and live webcast of the conference will also be accessible on the company's investor website.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
06:31aBRIGHTVIEW  : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Confer..
BU
04/15BRIGHTVIEW  : Baird Downgrades BrightView Holdings to Neutral From Outperform, A..
MT
04/07BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC. - TURF MAG : Design-Build Thrived In 2020.
AQ
03/30BRIGHTVIEW  : Rose Hills COVID-19 Tree Memorial Unveiled
AQ
03/17BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
03/08BRIGHTVIEW  : International Women's Day Recognized with a Dress for Success® Par..
PU
02/19BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
02/04BRIGHTVIEW  : Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted EPS, Lower Revenue; Fiscal Q2 Ou..
MT
02/04BRIGHTVIEW  : First Qaurter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
PU
02/04BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 426 M - -
Net income 2021 44,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 883 M 1 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 19 350
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BrightView Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 18,08 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew V. Masterman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Feenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Raether Chairman
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.19.58%1 883
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.64%36 522
TELEPERFORMANCE SE21.23%23 246
LG CORP.24.57%17 088
EDENRED-0.50%13 665
INTERTEK GROUP PLC7.05%13 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ