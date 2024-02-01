CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EverSmith Brands announced the acquisition of U.S. Lawns, a franchised provider of commercial landscaping and snow removal services for U.S. commercial properties. This investment is the latest add-on to EverSmith Brands' portfolio of B2B service-based franchise companies.

U.S. Lawns was acquired from BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Orlando, FL, U.S. Lawns has over 200 locations operating across 35 states. U.S. Lawns brings a strong reputation and decades of experience in providing landscape and snow management services to key commercial market verticals to the EverSmith Brands platform.

"U.S. Lawns represents an ideal fit for EverSmith Brands as we pursue our vision of building the industry-leading franchise platform for commercial property services," said EverSmith Brands' CEO, Rob Gannett, in a statement. "We are eager to partner with the U.S. Lawns team and franchise owners in writing the next chapter of the brand's growth story."

U.S. Lawns joins Clintar, Canada's largest commercial landscaping and snow management franchise, in the EverSmith Brands portfolio. The acquisition brings together two of the largest and most experienced industry powerhouses in outdoor property care services.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the continued evolution of U.S. Lawns," commented Ken Hutcheson, President, U.S. Lawns. "This strategic move aligns with our current vision for growth and innovation, and together with Clintar, EverSmith Brands, and the Riverside Company, we're excited to accelerate our growth and continue adding value to the lives of our franchisees, employees and customers."

With the acquisition, Ken Hutcheson, the current President of U.S. Lawns, is appointed as President, Landscaping and Snow Services, for EverSmith Brands. Ken's expanded responsibilities will include bringing together the U.S. Lawns and Clintar teams to leverage both businesses' unique strengths.

"We could not be more excited to welcome U.S. Lawns to EverSmith Brands! They have long been one of the strongest landscape and outdoor services companies with tremendous brand equity," said Stephen Schiller, Chief Growth Officer of EverSmith Brands. "With Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services being Canada's strongest landscape and snow services companies, we look forward to advancing the synergies and collaboration of both great organizations to better serve our valued national and international customers."

EverSmith Brands, a platform of strong and growing franchised brands, and portfolio company of The Riverside Company, is uniquely focused on the commercial facilities sector including the Clintar, KitchenGuard, MilliCare, and U.S. Lawns brands.

