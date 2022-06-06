Log in
Brikor : Dealings in securities

06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
BRIKOR LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1998/013247/06) (Share Code: BIK ISIN Code: ZAE000101945) ("Brikor" or "the Company")

Dealings in securities

In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.65 read with paragraph 21.32 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the sale of ordinary shares by a director of Brikor Limited is disclosed as follows:

Name of director:

Garnett Parkin

Date of transaction:

2 June 2022

Nature of transaction:

On market sale

Price:

28 cps

Number of shares:

221 321

Total amount:

R 61 969.88

Class of shares:

Ordinary Shares

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Name of director:

Garnett Parkin

Date of transaction:

3 June 2022

Nature of transaction:

On market sale

Price:

28 cps

Number of shares:

100 000

Total amount:

R 28 000.00

Class of shares:

Ordinary Shares

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

6 June 2022

Nigel

Designated Adviser

Exchange Sponsors

Disclaimer

Brikor Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
