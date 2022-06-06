Brikor : Dealings in securities

BRIKOR LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1998/013247/06) (Share Code: BIK ISIN Code: ZAE000101945) ("Brikor" or "the Company")
Dealings in securities
In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.65 read with paragraph 21.32 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the sale of ordinary shares by a director of Brikor Limited is disclosed as follows:
|
Name of director:
|
Garnett Parkin
|
Date of transaction:
|
2 June 2022
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On market sale
|
Price:
|
28 cps
|
Number of shares:
|
221 321
|
Total amount:
|
R 61 969.88
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
|
Name of director:
|
Garnett Parkin
|
Date of transaction:
|
3 June 2022
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On market sale
|
Price:
|
28 cps
|
Number of shares:
|
100 000
|
Total amount:
|
R 28 000.00
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
|
6 June 2022
|
|
Nigel
|
|
Designated Adviser
|
|
Exchange Sponsors
|
