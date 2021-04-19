Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1114   BMG1368B1028

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1114)
Summary 
BMW aiming for quarter of China sales to be electric vehicles by 2025

04/19/2021 | 12:58am EDT
Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - German automaker BMW is aiming for a quarter of its sales in China to be pure battery electric vehicles by 2025, its China chief Jochen Goller said on Monday.

Around 4% of BMW China sales were electric vehicles last year.

Goller was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. He said BMW will have 12 electric models for sale in China by 2023.

BMW has said it expects half of its sales globally to be fully-electric models by 2030.

Goller added BMW is looking into expanding its production in China but has not made final decision. Issues at Huachen Group, parent of its main China joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive, do not impact operations of the joint venture, he said.

BMW's joint venture with Great Wall Motor, which is building a factory in China, will start making two electric Mini models for the global market from 2023, he said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.04% 88.38 Delayed Quote.22.36%
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 7.3 End-of-day quote.3.40%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 5.67% 32.78 End-of-day quote.-13.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 306 M 507 M 507 M
Net income 2020 8 387 M 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net Debt 2020 339 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,80x
Yield 2020 6,61%
Capitalization 30 902 M 4 740 M 4 736 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,45x
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 390
Free-Float 69,4%
Technical analysis trends BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,42 CNY
Last Close Price 6,12 CNY
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bingzhe Yan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Min Qi President
Zu Ming Qian Chief Financial Officer
Xiao An Wu Chairman
Jian Song Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.40%4 740
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%219 147
VOLKSWAGEN AG60.77%165 021
DAIMLER AG33.92%99 179
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.99%84 596
BMW AG22.36%68 522
