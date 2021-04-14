Brilliance China Automotive : Clarification Announcement in relation to Inadvertent Chinese Translation Error

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this clarification announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this clarification announcement.

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

（ 華 晨 中 國 汽 車 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1114)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO INADVERTENT CHINESE TRANSLATION ERROR

Reference is made to the Chinese version of the announcement of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14th April, 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other matters, the update on delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the formation of independent board committee and the Independent Investigation, and the delay in the despatch of the 2020 Annual Report. Capitalised terms used in this clarification announcement have the same meanings as those in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

The Company would like to clarify that there is an inadvertent translation error in the paragraph headed "Update on Delay in Publication of the 2020 Annual Results - Regarding

additional issues" on page 3 of the Chinese version of the Announcement, namely "(a)銀行 確認函內提及之銀行存款概約總額為人民幣1,730,000,000元，少於金杯汽控有關銀行存 款之賬簿所記錄之金額". The Company hereby clarifies that such statement should be "(a) 銀行確認函內提及之銀行存款概約總額比金杯汽控之相關銀行存款賬簿記錄少人民幣

1,730,000,000元".

The relevant disclosure in the English version of the Announcement is correct.

Save as stated above, all other information in the Chinese and English versions of the Announcement remains unchanged.

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 31st March, 2021, and will remain suspended until further notice pending, among other matters, the result of the Independent Investigation and the finalization of the 2020 Annual Results.